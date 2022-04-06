Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
March 31
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Tower Suites West.
There is an open investigation for identity theft.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Dieterich Hall.
March 30
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Hudson Hall.
There was an accident between Ali B. Trosper and Meredith M. Riddle in Parking Lot 38.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex.
Maryville Police Department
April 4
There is an ongoing investigation for counterfeit money on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Gregory L. Brumley, 44, for a city code violation on the 100 block of South Buchanan Street.
April 2
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Jerrald Butts on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A debit card was recovered on the 500 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 300 block of East Summit Drive.
March 31
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Victor Coulter on the 200 block of West Second Street.
March 30
There was an accident between Tanner B. Derks, 20, and Leta M. Stickelman, 27, on the 1500 block of North Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for counterfeit money on the 1500 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for suspicious circumstances on the 1500 block of South Main Street.
March 29
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 700 block of East Third Street.
A summons was issued to Heather M. Stallard, 37, for not having a valid driver’s license, failure to maintain financial responsibility and failure to register a motor vehicle on the 1700 block of East First Street.
March 27
There is an ongoing investigation for disorderly conduct on the 200 block of Volunteer Avenue.
March 26
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Tara L. Hull on the 900 block of North Walnut Street.
