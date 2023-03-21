The Organizational Finance Committee in Student Senate is running out of its allocated budget for the year. To combat this, Senate voted to transition some of the rollover budget to Organizational Finance at the March 21 meeting.
The current rollover budget is around $30,000, most of this money came from COVID years because organizations were not traveling as much or hosting events. Treasurer Jillian McNamara gave a short presentation on what Senate could do to give Organizational Finance more money and President Elizabeth Motazedi also offered input.
“My idea is to move $5,000 from our rollover budget,” McNamara said. “.... We’re kind of just moving it back into organizations this semester.”
Internal Affairs gave $500 to Organizational Finance and Governmental Affairs gave $750, which were the last of those organizations budgets. Senate voted to move the $5,000 to Organizational Finance. Without the rollover money going to Organizational Finance, it would have run out of money and had to turn down all organizations that came to Senate for appropriations.
“This will at least cover people for tonight,” Motazedi said.
The $5,000 that was transferred to Organization Finance was enough to cover the three organizations that came to Senate for appropriations at the meeting. Motazedi said Senate will most likely have to revisit this to keep making appropriations throughout the rest of the year. Motazedi said to be careful with moving money over, though.
The National Association for Music Education came to Senate to request $1,200 for the Missouri Music Educator Association convention. It also will be hosting two events the money will be going into. The first event being professional development, so students can ask professionals any questions they have. It also pays for judges for the Junior High Contest, where junior high students can perform and receive feedback from a judge.
Governmental Affairs Representative Elisha Westover proposed to raise the amount appropriated to $1,500, but Organizational Finance Representative Brayden Major advised against that.
“I would recommend against giving them $1,500,” Major said. “... Our budget’s burning low.”
Senate ended up voting against raising the appropriation and appropriated the original $1,200.
The Physical Education Club requested $800 for a convention in Seattle. The convention would allow the members to network and receive advice about going into physical education. It has already raised $300 for this convention and one of the members received a scholarship to put towards costs. Senate voted to appropriate the full amount.
Bearcat Golf Club requested $1,500 for the National Collegiate Club Golf Association. It has done some fundraising and plans on doing more throughout the year. The money would be going towards entry fees and hotel costs. Senate appropriated the full amount.
Other Senate Business:
Duane Harvard from the alumni association came to tell Senate about a scholarship opportunity and Thank a Donor Day April 4.
Senate got invited to the Third Floor Martindale Hall Ribbon Cutting because of the $50,000 combined donations under its name.
Senate voted on the Homecoming theme Under the Sea.
Senate swore in associate members and Freshman Representative.
The Civic Service committee donated some of its budget to TRIO’s food and hygiene drive.
