Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Feb. 12
An arrest warrant was issued to Rashonda R. Alexander at Valk Hall.
Feb. 14
A summons was issued to Dwan L. Marshal for stealing at the Dean L. Hubbard Center for Innovation.
There is an open investigation for harassment.
Feb. 15
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Hudson Hall.
A summons was issued to Nicolas J. King for trespassing at Perrin Hall.
There is an open investigation for harassment at Hudson Hall.
A summons was issued to Liam M. Lane for possession of drug paraphernalia at Dieterich Hall.
Feb. 17
There is an open investigation for disturbing the peace at North Complex.
There is an open investigation for stealing.
Maryville Department of Public Safety
Feb. 6
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 100 block of East Summit Drive.
Feb. 10
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 700 block of South Mulberry Street.
A summons was issued to Joseph E. Everhart, 41, of Hopkins, Missouri, and Kristen L. Clark, 27, of Hopkins, Missouri, for open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 11
There is an ongoing investigation for domestic assault on the 100 block of West 11th Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 200 block of East Third Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 300 block of West Third Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for leaving the scene on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 14
A summons was issued to Cady L. Crawford, 19, for minor in possession and an equipment violation on the 500 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Taylor K. Kennedy, 28, of Overland Park, Kansas, for speeding and driving while intoxicated on the 2900 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for fraud on the 1000 block of North Walnut Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny on the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
A summons was issued to Stephanie L. Tracy, 31, for wanted on warrant and failure to appear on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Christy M. Harris, 41, for failure to obey a school bus stop sign on the 1400 block of South Munn Street.
Feb. 15
A summons was issued to Quetin D. Ebrecht, 23, of Barnard, Missouri, for possession of drug paraphernalia on the 1700 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Kristen L. Chitty, 24, of Grant City, Missouri, for failure to maintain the right half of the roadway on the 1700 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Nathaniel P. Galbraith, 21, of Conception Junction, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated and failure to display lighted headlamps on the 500 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Garrett M. Torres, 21, of Hopkins, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway on the 1700 block of East First Street.
Feb. 16
A summons was issued to Quetin D. Erbrecht, 23, of Barnard, Missouri, for driving while intoxicated, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to display lighted headlamps on the 300 block of North Depot Street.
Correction:
Last week’s blotter said a summons was issued to Logan P. Adams, 19; Jeremy D. Root, 19; and Wyatt M. Ursendowski, 19, for possession of marijuana, when they received a summons for a liquor law violation.
