Censorship has been a commonly debated topic in libraries. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft recently proposed a new rule that would prevent state funds from going towards purchasing books that might be seen as prurient to minors.
This proposed rule should not cost more than $500 in either public or private funds.
Within this rule, it is stated that anyone can challenge the age-appropriate designation and the library will have to make the results of the challenge public on its website. Previous occurrences of censorship because of the age-appropriate questioning have been with books including LGBTQIA+ characters and sexual situations.
Librarians in Missouri have been talking about this proposed rule, such as Youth Services Department Manager at the East Hills Public Library Misty Snider and Library Director at the Maryville Public Library Stephanie Patterson.
Patterson said librarians across the state were informed by State Librarian Robin Westphal just two weeks ago, and she was fairly surprised since supplementary funding was being supported more by Missouri.
Snider said censorship is a difficult topic because of the difference in what is considered age-appropriate for each child.
“I do not believe that I personally have the right to censor anything anyone else is reading or listening to or viewing,” Snider said.
Every child is different, and Snider considers the censorship to be unfair to those at a different level of maturity compared to other children in their same age range.
Censorship has had negative effects on society in the past. American Citizens claim that censorship oppresses individual freedoms.
“Historically, censorship has not been a good thing for society. When they did book burnings or things like that, that just leaves you with that one sided view,” Snider said.
Snider said that though there are negatives, censorship is positive on a personal level. She said censorship is good when the parent is choosing only for their child, but when it affects multiple people, that is when it takes a more negative turn.
“I'm disappointed that (Jay Ashcroft’s) language appears to invite random parents outside of the Board of Trustees to define those labeling categories,” Patterson said.
Patterson said she had only had two individuals challenge a book in her 14 years at the library. Neither of the books were removed, but she said it was an opportunity for her to educate the patrons on selection processes.
It is the librarian’s job to use public funds to purchase resources to represent the community and its interest. Patterson said diversity in the selection is necessary to represent the local population.
“While it is certainly reasonable for the state to require some reporting for the sake of transparency, this proposed addition seems like state overreach,” Patterson said.
Both Snider and Patterson want the public to know there are ways to voice concerns instead of going straight to banning a book. There are many procedures and channels that can be contacted in instances of age-appropriate censorship issues.
Comment submissions are supported by Ashcroft, so anybody can participate in the process of this proposed rule. The 30 day comment period will start Nov 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.