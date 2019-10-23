The Northwest Foundation is holding its official public launch of the Forever Green campaign 3:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Memorial Bell Tower.
The Forever Green campaign is the second Northwest Foundation campaign, one aimed at raising $45 million dollars.
Funds from the campaign have supported several construction projects on campus, according to Northwest news releases, including donors contributing $14 million of the $20 million Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse.
Foundation funds have also contributed to the new R.T. Wright farmhouse, which was completed this fall, and the Teaching and Learning Center that is under construction.
The campaign started five years ago, according to President John Jasinksi’s newsletter “All That Jazz,” and the Northwest Foundation board voted to make the campaign public because it was confident it could reach the $45 million goal during the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
As of August, the campaign raised $42 million.
Jasinski said the four pillars of the campaign are academic excellence, student life, scholarships and investments in Northwest.
Jasinski said a story that exemplifies these themes is the story of Northwest alumna Adrienne Bateman. At convocation her freshman year, Bateman chose not to walk under the bell tower because she said she didn’t feel worthy.
“I had to overcome the fear of not being good enough or not succeeding,” Bateman said to Jasinski. “There were times when I cried myself to sleep, but I pushed through. … I searched for that woman I wanted to be, and I found her.”
When she graduated May 4, Bateman walked under the bell tower, and said that through staff and faculty who invested in her throughout her journey and her own perseverance, she felt worthy of carrying the Bearcat legacy.
