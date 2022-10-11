It was found in a survey from Access to Higher Education that LGBTQIA+ people are four times more likely to report having picked a university in a different city or state to seek a more welcoming climate than non-LGBTQIA+ people. The community struggles to be accepted every day and colleges have been seen making peer support groups for them to feel more connected and welcomed.
October is LGBTQIA+ History Month and was first celebrated in 1994 and founded by Rodney Wilson. It celebrates the history and achievements that the LGBTQIA+ community has made. Oct. 11 is National Coming Out Day and the anniversary of the first march on Washington for gay and lesbian rights in 1979.
This month is related to Pride Month in June, and both recognize the community in different ways. Pride Month focuses on the visibility and movement toward equality and history month focuses on the civil right movement and the history of gay rights.
At the beginning of the month, the club Helping Everyone Regardless of Orientation hung up flags outside of the J.W. Jones Student Union. This included the pansexual, nonbinary, Phildephia’s People of Color Inclusive, genderfluid and genderqueer flags.
Mary Humiston, vice president of HERO, explains that the club offers a safe place for students, community members and allies to join together. HERO meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in room 1200 in the Garrett-Strong Science Building
“It’s a space where you can be yourself and feel accepted by everyone, and no one will judge you,” Humiston said.
The Diversity and Inclusions Office held a couple of events to represent this month. At 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, in the Student Union boardroom, Thomas Sanchez, a Northwest alumni, shared his experiences and his life as a gay, Hispanic man. Which also held significance in Hispanic Heritage Month which is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. He also mentioned the Trevor Project which helps prevent suicide in youth. Humiston said the speech was inspiring, and she learned a lot about him.
From 11:20 a.m to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Office of Diversity and Inclusions, there was pride tie-dye which taught students about the different colors of the LGBTQIA+ flags. In the original pride flag designed by Gilbert Baker, he chose the rainbow because it represents a symbol of hope. The color red is life, pink is sexuality, orange is healing, yellow is sunlight, green is nature, turquoise is art, indigo is hope and violet is soul.
The office also held a movie night at 6 p.m Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the Student Union Boardroom showing a 1995 comedy film called “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything” which is about three drag queens that travel cross-country together.
Rachel Pool is the secretary of HERO. Before coming to Northwest she was attending community college and said she didn’t have the opportunities she has here to be in a group for LQBTQIA+.
Pool said she didn't know it was history month and is happy the school is trying to recognize the month. She said you don't have to be a part of the LQBTQIA+ community to attend or participate in this month. Pool explained that it's important to learn from people who are different from you and take away from their experiences.
“I think it should definitely be acknowledged more, since learning the history of any community is very important to understand that community as a whole,” Pool said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.