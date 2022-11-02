Jessica Piper grew up in several southern states before moving to Maryville, Missouri, and during that time she taught English to high schoolers for 16 years. Piper is currently running as a democratic candidate for state representative for the 1st District of Missouri, the northwest corner of the state, which includes Nodaway County. Although many of the politicians in the campaigns concerning Nodaway County are seasoned elected officials, Piper is not. In fact, Piper’s story of running for office began last election season.
“When I went to vote, there was no one on the left for me to vote for. There was no Democrat, there was no one to represent progressive values in our district,” Piper said. “I thought, ‘You know, we can’t field candidates if nobody else can do this right now, maybe I should do it.’ So, I decided in 2020 to run.”
As a former teacher, Piper said the most important issue that Missouri faces right now is the state’s education system. Missouri is currently 50th in the nation for starting teachers' pay, and half of starting teachers leave the profession within five years. This teacher shortage has led to student teachers stepping in,teacher recruitment and retention programs and some schools switching to four-day weeks to attract and keep staff.
“You don’t end up at the bottom without actively trying, and that’s what the GOP has done for years. They defunded our schools in 2017, they changed the funding formula, they lowered it, so they can continue to say that they were fully meeting (the funding goals),” Piper said.
Piper also talked about other political issues that don’t just affect Missouri, but affect other states, and the entire country, such as the overturning of Roe v. Wade, gun violence and the legalization of Marijuana.
When The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June, Missouri immediately outlawed abortion under the state’s trigger law passed in 2019, with abortions only being permitted in medical emergencies, not counting rape or incest. Health Care providers who perform the operation can expect to lose their medical license and be charged with a Class B Felony, meaning five to 15 years in prison.
“Women are dying, women are getting to the cusp of dying, and doctors have to consult with lawyers who have to consult with lawmakers to figure out if they can take care of a woman and keep her from dying,” Piper said. “That would never happen to anybody else under any circumstance, except for a woman who’s pregnant.”
In response to recent waves of shootings and gun violence, Piper, a gun owner herself, talked about gun control and the Second Amendment, saying that the United States has an ‘epidemic of gun violence.’
“I don’t want anyone’s guns, but I want to make sure that our kids can go to school and come home without being shot,” Piper said.
Piper said the guns her family owns came from her grandparents, and they keep them safely stored away. Piper brought up that with a gun in the house, women are five times more likely to die in a domestic violence situation, and that farmers commit suicide by shooting themselves more than any other profession.
Amendment 3 will appear on the Missouri midterm ballots, legalizing recreational marijuana in the state and freeing prisoners previously convicted of non violent marijuana related crimes if voted for.
Piper said although she has never smoked marijuana and that she supports legalizing it, she isn’t so sure about Amendment 3 itself. Despite fears that Amendment 3 being added to the state constitution would create marijuana monopolies in Missouri, Piper said that she will still vote for the proposed amendment.
“We already live under a GOP supermajority that doesn’t listen to us, and so we use the initiative process to put what we want on the ballot and sometimes the constitution,” Piper said. “So while it’s terribly written, and I don’t love the fact that I’m forced to pick between these two things, I’m definitely going to vote for it. The people have spoken.”
Piper has said that if elected, she will serve all the people of the 1st District, including the ones who didn’t vote for her, and she can bring true change to this part of the state. Piper said that with her in office, she plans to improve the lives of residents in northwest Missouri, and to make it a place that can be put on the map and where people decide to move to, not move away from.
“We need to improve upon what we’ve already got in our community, which is a wealth of great people, hardworking people that really care about each other and then go forward,” Piper said. “No more slipping back, and the only way we can do that is with a progressive candidate. And that’s me.”
