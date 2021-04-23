House fire at 1173 Andrew Drive, Maryville, Friday afternoon was the result of car catching fire while in the garage, homeowner Carrol Hess said.
Hess was in the kitchen reading when he heard smoke alarms go off around 1:30 p.m. He then tried to enter the garage but was met with a wall of black. Fire crews arrived shortly after to work on the blaze. Maryville Fire Division, Polk Fire Division and Jackson Township Fire Protection District all responded.
No injuries or fatalities occurred; Ness was home alone at the time.
The initial vehicle, a Mercedes Benz convertible, caught fire and the fire spread throughout the garage also catching Hess's GMC pickup ablaze.
Crews are still working at the scene but most of the blaze is out. The fire was contained to the garage.
