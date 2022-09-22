After students have settled into their fall classes, Northwest census reports another record-breaking overall headcount for the University thanks to increasing graduate enrollment numbers along with international student enrollment.
The University outlined in a press release that the headcount for this semester is 8,505 students, increasing just over 8% from last fall, making the the fifth consecutive fall semester where Northwest has seen an overall increase in enrollment.
Director of Academic Success and Retention Allison Hoffmann said she gives credit to the increase in online graduate enrollment to being able to meet students where they’re at.
“I think, you know, when we're looking at students who are wanting to go on to pursue a master's degree, many of them are what we would call place bound, which means they're going to be in the place where they're working and living or have a family or something like that,” she said. “So the online and the flexible route is an important component for them.”
Online graduate students make up 82.6% of the University’s overall online headcount. With dominating online enrollment, Northwest’s graduate program, including Online Professional graduate students, has seen enrollment grow by nearly 2,000 students since fall 2018. The Online Professional programs were first introduced in fall 2017, and graduate students now make up nearly 37.6% of the University’s overall enrollment.
Associate Provost of Graduate and Professional Studies Gregory Haddock said the growth of the Online Professional program comes from working not only with Academic Partnerships, the University’s online program manager for Online Professional, but also working with other departments throughout Northwest.
“Earlier last year, it was a total of over 200 people that made this successful,” he said. “So the point is, this was not the graduate school, it was not Northwest online, it was not one leader … it was 37 staff in about 14 offices, 122 faculty, 47 adjunct faculty were directly related to this growth.”
International student enrollment has continued to grow since the halt of international travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with an increase of almost 18% to 855 students. International students now make up 10% of the student body, with students coming from 36 countries — majority from India, Nepal and Nigeria.
Despite international enrollment being up from the previous year, Haddock said that international graduate enrollment was slightly lower than expected.
“A lot of it, we can't control,” he said “How many students will apply? How many visas will they get at a consulate in one of the cities and in another country? I can't control a lot of those things.”
Haddock said throughout the year his office along with those from the International Involvement Center visit other countries like ones from central Asia, Serbia and more, now that international travel has been less strict since the pandemic has started to ease.
He said the main focus for international students is trying to bring those students to Maryville and have them take in-person classes.
Though there has been an increase in graduate and international enrollment, the last five fall semesters have shown a downward trend of enrollment of undergraduate students.
Numbers from this fall show there are 4,749 undergraduate students, including undergraduate Online Professional, which makes up just over 55.8% of Northwest’s enrollment. Compared to fall 2018, there has been a drop in enrollment of over 500 students.
Hoffmann said the decrease in undergraduate enrollment isn’t unique to Northwest, but rather a trend nationwide.
The National Student Clearinghouse, a nonprofit organization that researches universities across the U.S., reported that enrollment has continued to drop consistently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hoffmann said there have been many efforts to continue to recruit undergraduate students, one being the addition of test-optional scholarships during the last enrollment cycle.
During the pandemic, there was a limited availability of standardized tests, like the ACT and SAT, in which some students wouldn’t have a score. Northwest’s admission-based scholarships previously went off those scores paired with a high school GPA, to adapt to those students who were without a score, Northwest introduced the test-optional scholarship.
“A Nebraska resident that had a 3.95 high school GPA, but didn't take the ACT, wouldn't have been eligible for a scholarship during prior years,” she said. “This year, we added that test-optional scholarship where they would then be eligible for some scholarship dollars that way.”
Hoffmann said another sector that saw a decrease this fall was the enrollment of first generation students, where they’re seeing students who choose to wait on college either by taking a gap year or attending a community college before enrolling at a four-year institution.
“We want to make sure that we're telling our story to first generation students too, because we know that they may not have the support, not really even so much support, but understanding about what the process is to go through in order to get to college and what all you need to do to prepare for it and to be ready,” Hoffmann said.
Though there has been a drop in that demographic, she said it has caught her attention and is still a focus for the University.
“When I saw those numbers down a little bit, I think that's an area that I want to continue to work on building and developing partnerships, to ensure that,” Hoffmann said. “I think that can be a difference maker for us and the overall size of our classes, kind of trying to make sure that we're continuing to move first generation students through the recruitment cycle and pipeline, so that they're enrolled here as a student.”
The census reported that Hispanic students now make up the largest part of domestic underrepresented students at Northwest, with 337 students.
When it comes to recruitment of underrepresented groups of students, Hoffmann said they have a recruiter that is specifically working with underrepresented students along with keeping existing Northwest partnerships like one with the Hispanic Development Fund.
“We are hosting a lot of groups on campus, and working and partnering with programs that, you know, represent, or their goal is to try to get as many students as possible to think about college and college access programs,” she said.
While overall headcount at the University is going up, Hoffmann said the main focus for enrollment is the on-campus undergraduate students, and there is still work being done to increase enrollment in that area.
