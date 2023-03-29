The Student Senate discussed giving the Order of Omega - Lambda Omega Chapter rollover budget money for architecturally designed hammock stands at the March 28 meeting.
Order of Omega - Lambda Omega Chapter, a national Greek honor society, requested $6,940 for providing the school with hammock stands. They are providing these stands as part of their service project. The hammock stands will be going in the open grassy space behind B.D Owens Library.
Chapter President Nicole Dietzenbach requested money for three hammock stands. Dietzenbach also said Northwest could customize the architectural design of these stands with the Northwest colors and logo. She said the chapter could get $1,500 from Campus Recreation.
“They are 100% custom fabricated and it’s carbon steel, which means that they would last forever, which is really great and they’re metal,” Dietzenbach said. “We also talked about maybe even eventually putting Bearcat Green to stand out which would be cool and where the organic shapes are they can be Bearcat paws.”
She also said they could be used for decoration when not in use. Internal Relations Committee Chair Lucas Prater thinks this architecture would be good to see at Northwest.
After Dietzenbach’s presentation, some Senate members had differing opinions. Governmental Committee Representative Sophia Sander said she did not feel it would be a good investment because only three students could use the hammocks at a time. Senate member Brendon Engeman disagreed with her statement.
“I see this as an excellent opportunity to create a space on campus for people to be outside and give us the opportunity to enjoy some outdoors especially in the spring and fall,” Engeman said. “I think we’re trying to create an environment where we can hang out with people on campus instead of going somewhere else. … It’s only three people at a time but it’s three people every day of the year or the life of carbon steel, which at this point is a really long time.”
After several members gave their thoughts on the hammock stands, the Senate as a whole decided to vote on giving the Order of Omega $1,550 less than what was originally requested. The motion passed and they received $5,540.
Organizational Finance Affairs committee representative Chloe DeVries thought it was great for them to get funding elsewhere. She also felt it is an organization's responsibility to find funding and not rely heavily on the Senate.
The Minority Men’s Organization requested $1,500 for catering for its tribute to women event. "Tribute to Women" is a formal event for ladies to go to dinner and attend. The event takes place from 7-9 p.m. April 6 in the J.W. Jones Student Union Ballroom.
After a short deliberation, the motion was appropriated. Prater agreed with this decision.
“This is something that we have consistently funded,” Prater said. “They have fundraising and break down. I don’t think there’s any reason not to fund this.”
