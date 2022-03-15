In just under an hour, City Council approved four contracts for construction and equipment on projects throughout Maryville, two project agreements and approved a liquor license at its March 14 meeting.
The first item on the Council’s agenda for the night was approving a liquor license for Rose Hill Acres Event Center at 105 S. Main St.
A Maryville Municipal Code, in alignment with a state statute, says that no license for the sale of liquor can be granted to a business within 100 feet of any school, church or other building used for religious worship. A 30 by 30 foot section of the event center is located less than 100 feet from First Street Baptist Church.
Rose Hill owner Rosemary Stiens said that she spoke to the congregation about the license before coming before the Council for approval expecting some push back, but found support.
“One thing that we talked about and agreed upon was that if it was going to cause a division in the Church, we all agreed that we’d just say no,” Stiens said.
Stiens said that herself and the Church have partnered on many things like sharing a parking lot and snow removal, and that they have been her biggest supporters since she bought the building.
Councilman Tye Parsons said that he talked to a member of the church’s board who said there was no opposition to granting the liquor license to Rose Hill.
The Council approved the liquor license in two parts, one for a bar on the south side of the building above her evening decor and tuxedo rental space, and the second part being for the event center on the south side of the building. The event center is intended to be opened by May.
The first contract proposed to the Council was for a new Heliflow motor at the Maryville Wastewater Treatment Plant. While doing routine maintenance on one of the Heliflow motor blowers, PeopleService Inc. notified the city that one of the pieces on the blower had snapped, requiring a complete replacement. While the plant can usually operate with two, it needs all three in order to run the system at full capacity — which is typically necessary during the spring due to an increase in rainwater.
After obtaining quotes for the replacement, it was recommended that the city approve a contract for a new HeliFlow blower with Haynes Equipment Co. for $24,283.69. This replacement was not included in the budget for the fiscal year, but was deemed necessary to combat the spring rain that is expected in the upcoming months.
The Council also approved a contract with VF Anderson Builders LLC for the connection of the Torrance Street Trial Extension project. Anderson was the only bidder on the project, but City Manager Greg McDanel said that was to be expected.
“A lot of the subcontractors who would typically bid on this project are serving a subcontract for VF Anderson on the Main Street Project,” McDanel said. “We expect some of the concrete contractors we would normally see that are going to be working on Main, to be really working on this project through VF Anderson.”
This contract will connect six previously built trails from South Walnut Street to South Munn Avenue. The Council approved the contract with VF Anderson not to exceed $350,458 for the connection of the trails.
The next contract approved by the Council was for the purchase of new equipment for the Thompson Splash N’ Play Park. The contract with ABcreative is to bring in a shelter, four shade structures with splash grass underneath, two picnic tables, six benches and two trash cans.
Jeff Stubblefield, director of Maryville Parks and Recreation, said that during the summertime the park could see around 1,200 children a day.
The contract is for $134,383 to install these amenities, with $100,000 coming from the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds and the other $34,383 to be donated by local civic clubs.
The Council also approved an agreement to provide dispatch services to Worth County Emergency Services.
Police Chief Ron Christian said this won’t be overwhelming for the department since Worth has a fairly low population and a low 911 call rate.
Parsons said that he was happy to see regionalization with the agreement between Maryville and Worth County. Christian agreed.
“We were also very excited this happened,” Christian said. “This opportunity came about so quickly, and to be honest with you, if we had to pick one county for a trail run, so to speak, it would be Worth County.”
Later on in the meeting, the Council approved a contract and an agreement for work to be done at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport.
An agreement between the city and Jviation was approved for the Primary Surface Obstruction Removal Project at the airport. This project will prepare construction plans for the construction of a runway, along with other tasks necessary for the construction.
The Council approved a contract with BRS Construction LLC to remove trees within the area the runway will be constructed. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the removal is a priority for the project to avoid potential risk to pilots.
The contract for the removal is not to exceed $103,125, and the money will be coming from Non-Primary Entitlement federal funds and is to be completed by the end of this month.
