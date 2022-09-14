Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Sept. 10
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation on West Seventh Street.
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Hudson Hall.
Maryville Police Department
Aug. 12
A summons was issued to Kelley M. Weed, 18, for a minor in possession on the 700 block of North Walnut Street.
Sept. 11
There is an ongoing investigation for stealing a motor vehicle on the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Sept. 10
There is an ongoing investigation for tampering with a motor vehicle on the 900 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Anthony D. Jack, 20, for possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and equipment violation on the 1500 block of North Country Club Road.
Sept. 9
A credit card was recovered on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
A license plate was lost or stolen on the 300 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Connor J. Burgess, 20, for failure to appear in court on the 300 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Francisco J. Arias Molina, 27, for driving while intoxicated and not having a valid driver's license on the 900 block of South Main Street.
Sept. 8
There is an ongoing investigation for a stolen motor vehicle on the 1700 block of East First Street.
A summons was issued to Jason L. Jackson, 40, for failure to appear in court on the 300 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Gavin M. Gray-Walker, 20, for failure to appear in court on the 300 block of North Main Street.
Sept. 7
A summons was issued to Gregory L. Brumley, 44, for having a dog at large on the 100 block East Thompson Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for burglary on the 600 block of West Halsey Street.
Prescription medication was recovered at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park.
Sept. 6
A license plate was lost or stolen on the 400 block of East Thompson Street.
A summons was issued to Chelsae I. Steins, 35, for failure to obey a school stop on the 1500 block of East First Street.
