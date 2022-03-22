Sisterhood and empowerment — these are a couple of the founding tenets of the Northwest organization Spiritually Involved Sisters Together Achieving Harmony.
SISTAH is an organization that's main goal is to educate, empower, and engage with the women at Northwest through conversations, gatherings and events. They have been an official organization on campus since 2017.
“I’ve been in SISTAH since my freshman year. It was always the one organization that I never stopped going to. I made sure that I was there at every meeting I could be. I thought it was a really good organization, and it’s how I made a lot of my friends,” SISTAH President Sydney Garner said.
Garner, a senior majoring in mass media broadcast production, said she took on a leadership role in SISTAH because she’d been a part of the organization for a while, and she wanted to contribute more to the group as she got older.
Garner described the organization as a sisterhood without the sorority. She said the group enjoys sisterhood and camaraderie without it being a Greek Life organization.
“If you didn’t want to be in Greek Life, you can still have that bonding and find people on campus that you might not usually be friends with. You have the opportunity to do so,” Garner said. “We can do simple things like a movie night or karaoke night and just have fun.”
When it comes to the role that SISTAH has in women’s history, Garner said that for the organization, discussing women’s history is constant.
“For SISTAH, Women’s History Month is every month,” Garner said. “That’s all we really talk about. How we can become better people and empower each other. I feel like everything everybody talks about during Women’s History Month, we do that every single meeting.”
SISTAH Social Media Chair SyMaih Smith, a senior majoring in psychology, said she was inspired to take on a leadership role in SISTAH because she wanted to positively impact people.
“Not only am I helping people become better, but everyone is helping each other get better, and we’re learning together,” Smith said.
SISTAH Secretary Antanae Lee, a junior majoring in elementary education, said she took on the role in SISTAH because she wanted to help women come together and feel comfortable talking to each other.
“I think what makes us more unique is that it allows females to make new friends, and it shows females that we can all stick together,” Lee said.
Smith said SISTAH and organizations like it play an important role in women’s history by talking about what it took for women to have the rights that they do now.
To cap off Women’s History Month, SISTAH will host an event in collaboration with Black Student Union called “It’s a Woman’s Thing” March 31. This event will be a sleepover where there will be tie-dying, movies and games. All women on campus are welcome to attend.
