The scheduled hearing for a case involving a Northwest student who was charged with Invasion Of Privacy, a class E felony, has been moved to May 17 after he appeared in court this morning.
Logan D. Fainter, 19, appeared in court April 12 with his attorney, who requested the case be moved to a later date. Associate Circuit Judge Robert Rice approved the proposal and set a preliminary hearing for 2 p.m. May 17.
Fainter was arrested by University police after an investigation into two reports of a suspect recording individuals in a female bathroom on the third floor of Millikan Hall.
In arraignment, Fainter entered a not-guilty plea. The case was originally set for docket call March 1 in a criminal setting. The case was granted continuance to April, and after his most recent appearance, again to May.
While it is still under investigation, UPD declined to comment on the details of the ongoing case.
According to a probable cause statement from University Police, two female students completed voluntary written reports describing similar incidents that took place Jan. 27 and Feb. 5. The voluntary reports described a white male pointing a cell phone camera over or under the shower stall they occupied while they were nude.
Both victims verified they did not give anyone consent to photograph, film, videotape, produce or otherwise create an image of them in the shower.
According to the UPD probable cause statement, Fainter gave written consent to a search of his phone without a warrant at 12:59 p.m. Feb. 10. The first victim identified her black Under Armour flip-flops in an image found in the search. The date and time stamp aligned with the original statement made by the first victim, and the sandals were placed into evidence.
The same probable cause statement said Fainter admitted Feb. 13 to creating an image or a video of an unknown person without their consent at 9:09 p.m. Jan. 27 in the female bathroom on the third floor of Millikan Hall. He admitted to doing the same to another person Feb. 5, according to the statement.
In Missouri, Class E felonies are the least severe in terms of punishment. They are punishable by up to four years in prison, one year in jail or a fine of up to $10,000. Under this felony class, there may also be a chance for probation.
