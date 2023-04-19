Following the announcement of the 101st Student Senate, six students were nominated for the open Senate positions at the April 18 meeting.
The open positions receiving nominations are senior class representative with two open positions, on-campus representative with one open position and off-campus representative with two open positions.
The previous meeting contained the announcement of the 101st Senate members. Current Executive President Elizabeth Motazedi will keep her position, Lucas Prater will be the new executive vice president, Jillian McNamara will be the executive secretary and Abigail Linhart will be the executive treasurer.
Senate members will be voting on the nominees for the open positions at the April 25 meeting after the members of the 101st Student Senate are sworn in.
“...It makes sense for the 101 to vote (for the) people that they will be sitting next to and constituents with and not the 100th voting,” Motazedi said.
Each open position received two nominations. The senior class representative position’s nominees are secretary Jaelee Pittel and Shelby Godding, who doesn’t currently hold a position. The on-campus representative’s nominees are Jessica Giles and Alora Bucey, neither of which hold a position. The off-campus representative’s nominees are off-campus representative Brayden Major and Trenton Jones, who does not hold a position.
With these positions getting two nominations, everyone will receive a position except for on-campus representative, where only one of the nominees will be selected.
On-campus representative nominee Giles is a student employee for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion and wants to be an inclusion representative for the Senate. This would be her first time being a part of Senate.
“I know (I want to) be a part of Senate in some sort of way,” Giles said. “It’s just definitely something I want to be involved in. I really do not have many things on campus that I have been involved in, so (I want this position) for personal growth and stuff like that.”
Major accepted his nomination for re-election. He said he wants to continue this position because it's been a positive experience for him, and he has met good people.
“It’ll be fun to come back,” Major said. “I’m excited if I get accepted. (Senate is) just a good organization to get involved in.”
The nominees will have to be prepared to talk in the April 25 meeting about their reasoning for wanting to be a part of Student Senate.
Other Student Senate Business:
Senate appropriated $600 to the Collegiate Farm Bureau. This money will be used by the Bureau to rent the Northwest Agriculture Learning Center to hold an immersive agriculture teaching event for kindergarteners to fifth graders where they can participate in butter-making, learn about gardening, play with animals and more.
The Tower View Room of the J.W. Jones Student Union will house the blood drive run by the Student Senate April 25-27.
