Maryville City Council went through a Fiscal Year 2023 budget draft that includes improvements to Mozingo Lake Recreational Park, as well as hearing about plans for new low-income housing.
The draft for the Lake Mozingo Recreational Park includes continued maintenance on the park and new equipment to improve the experience of the visitors.
The city wants to purchase new mechanical and auto equipment to keep the park in shape. The total cost would be $197,000 broken down into three costs. The elevator in the jack in the main building needs to be replaced; the expected cost of that part is $29,000. The park’s lawn mowers are 15 years old and are experiencing mechanical issues.
“If the motor goes out, there is no way to get that part,” Mozingo Park Director Jordyn Greenhaw said. “It's just so old that they just don't create that motor any more.”
There is $147,000 allocated to a lease carry over from the 2022 Fiscal Year budget. This lease is for two fairway mowers. The remaining $20,000 is for a new grass seeder.
The draft budget includes $40,000 to hire one new full time maintenance position.
“A lot of the problems that we are facing is that the seasonal staff they get hired on right at the beginning of April for summer, and they can only work up until school starts, and they're done,” Greenhaw said. “Well, we are continuing to have golf tournaments, and the season is not done, our busy season is not done.”
The park is still busy for the next six weeks and with the weather becoming more advantageous for outside activities, the city recognizes the need for more workers.
“September is one of our busiest months,” Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland said. “We have multiple golf tournaments, we have weddings and corporate events.”
The city will continue to work on the watershed and water quality of Lake Mozingo. The budget includes spending $60,000 on another Earthtech treatment for Lake Mozingo. The budget also includes other projects to help improve Mozingo’s watershed. The removal of cedar and locust trees with the hope natural grasses and flowers will grow back.
The new investments in the park include purchasing a kayak vending machine allowing visitors to rent out a kayak as well as a golf ball vending machine to help relieve stress on the pro-shop store.
Due to an increase in operating cost for the park, the city is working on increasing fees for the park however none of those fee increases were discussed during the meeting. An increase in electricity costs, fertilizer and other chemicals were cited as the need for higher fees. City Manager Greg McDanel did mention the increased fees may be for golfing and cabin rentals.
The city also heard from Pete Ramsel, a representative of Snider Development and passed a resolution of support. Snider Development is working on building Southview Fields, a low-income housing unit.
The apartments will hold 32 units with a mix of two or three bedrooms. The rent will be between $500-$700. The goal of the apartment complex is to house workers for the Kawasaki plant. The same developer has already constructed two complexes across the street. Snider Development will move forward with its plans.
“We appreciate the opportunity to come back for phase three,” Ramsel said.
Other City Council business:
The city is also allowing the Beemer’s Muffler Center, LLC Car & Truck Show to take place Aug. 27. The 100 block of South Alvin Street will be closed for this event. The car show will start at 8 a.m. and finish at 5 p.m.
The city is maintaining its transient guest tax of 5 percent on all hotel rooms within the city.
