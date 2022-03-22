Student Senate reconvened for their weekly meeting on March 22. At this meeting, they approved an organization appropriation and recognized a new club as an official organization on campus.
The National Association of Music Education asked for an appropriation of $550 to help provide lunch and payment for judges for its annual jazz and show choir festival. This money was a reimbursement for the organization, as the competition was held Feb 12. Senate approved the appropriation with a unanimous vote.
The Emergency and Disaster Management Club also asked to become an official organization on campus during the meeting. Cecilia Reindhart, a junior double majoring in emergency and disaster management and human services, presented on behalf of the organization.
She said this club is important in order for emergency and disaster management majors to recruit people into the field, as well as give them an opportunity to meet outside of class and reconnect after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s a pretty awesome field. It’s an up and coming one, and it’s a very needed one in our world today,” Reindhart said.
This has been an organization on campus previously, but due to COVID-19, it lapsed in attendance and official recognition. This club is for emergency and disaster management majors and minors, as well as for anyone else who may be interested. The Senate recognized the EDM club as an official organization with a unanimous vote.
Student Activities Council representative Brady Netzel announced the events that are planned for Northwest Week.
From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 29, there will be a “Coloring Books and Coffee” event. This will take place in the J.W. Jones Student Union Living Room.
From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 30, there will be a “Thank a Donor Day” event. This will take place at the Student Union Info Tables.
From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31, there will be yard games with the Student Rec Center. This event will be at the Memorial Belltower.
From 7-9 p.m. April 1, there will be a paint party. This party will include live music, paint throwing and other activities. This event is RSVP only, so students interested in attending should visit https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfzQytMVxjG38lV7VNB-GSp4YFVhI7liiroMkfm3lpocfoyMQ/viewform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.