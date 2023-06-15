As Fiscal Year 2023 comes to an end, the Northwest Board of Regents approved the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget at its June 15 meeting.
Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick presented the Education & General Budget alongside the Auxiliary Services Budget. The budget includes a 7.1% increase in tuition, up to 8.1% increase for graduate students and a 4% cost-of-living adjustment to salaries.
Enrollment was the first investment priority Carrick listed in the presentation. While Northwest has been hitting record-breaking enrollment, undergraduate enrollment has been dipping while graduate enrollment has soared. Despite headcount increasing every year, there is fluctuation in the mix of students — in-person, online, undergraduate or graduate — which impacts University revenue based on tuition and fees.
“All students aren’t necessarily created equal, in terms of at least funding,” Regent Jason Klindt said. “That’s probably the way that I think of it. It’s great when you have this headcount, but it doesn’t mean the same amount of dollars, which impacts our budget and impacts everything else. So we can say ‘Yes, we made a goal of headcount,’ but we can do that and also not have the money that’s needed from that.”
The presentation included key takeaways from the trends of fall headcounts, showing a declining amount in tuition and fees revenue based on this mix of students, large graduating classes and decreases in high school graduates.
Looking to make up for that loss of revenue, undergraduate tuition will increase 7.1%. For Missouri-resident undergraduate students who are taking 30 credit hours a year, they can expect to see an increase of over $500 for the next academic year before financial aid is applied. For non-resident undergraduate students taking 30 credit hours, there will be over a $1,000 increase before financial aid.
Room rates are increasing by 10.5%, but board rates are decreasing 17% due to the University’s new dining contract with Sodexo.
The budget also showed a 4% cost-of-living adjustment for full-time Northwest employees, effective July 1. Carrick said this was a strategic investment into total compensation, which includes a funding pool for hard-to-recruit positions and faculty and staff benefits for retirement and health.
“I think maybe the transition here, we have not yet fully set all of our priorities for next year, we’re just coming in,” Carrick said. “So I think what we’ve tried to do this year was to focus on some of the basics that our folks maximize grants. … I would say people is one of our continued gaps from compensation.”
Other Board of Regents Business:
The annual election and appointment of multiple positions on the Board of Regents — chair, vice chair, treasurer and secretary — took place June 15. Regent Chair John Moore passed the torch to Vice Chair Roxanna Swaney, Regent Mel Tjeerdsma was elected as vice chair, Stacy Carrick was appointed to continue as treasurer and Diane Hargrave was appointed to continue as secretary.
The Fiscal Year 2024 Budget outlined a strategic investment for an efficiency study regarding the Center of Innovation building utility savings opportunity.
Regents approved $3 million to go to the School of Agricultural Sciences micro-creamery project at the Agricultural Learning Center where the school will expand and enhance its dairy program. This will allow students to learn more about processing, production, safety testing and the potential marketing of milk, ice cream, butter, cheeses and other dairy products.
The Board approved an additional $200,000 from the Auxiliary Unrestricted Funds to continue the replacement of the shower system in South Complex.
