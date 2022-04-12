Farmers in five Missouri counties – Barton, Bates, Cedar, Saint Clair and Vernon – are once again free to use the Enlist brand of herbicides to spray on their crops after a previous restriction by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in January was reversed.
Enlist herbicides, which are usually used on corn, soybeans and cotton, are strictly weed control, used to prevent weeds from growing in farmers’ fields. The ban was initially enacted in counties where the threatened American burying beetle resides, out of fear it would harm the insect.
The Missouri Department of Agriculture led a coalition of other states’ agriculture groups, pushing for further research about the herbicide’s effect on the burying beetle. The EPA’s Enlist herbicide ban has been reversed in 132 counties through eight states across the Midwest and the South.
The other states lifting bans on the herbicides are Arkansas, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio and South Dakota. The herbicide can now also be used in six east Texas counties.
The American burying beetle once inhabited 35 states but lost 90% of its population and was officially listed as an endangered species in 1989. In 2020, the beetle’s population was updated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service from endangered to threatened.
The herbicide ban also included Corteva Inc., an agricultural chemical company. In February, Corteva submitted a label amendment proposing the use of Enlist herbicides in an additional 128 counties where the burying beetle was not found, based on updated range maps from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Once this amendment was passed, Corteva proposed the EPA consider the use of Enlist herbicides in previously-banned states and counties.
In March, Corteva submitted another label amendment, proposing the use of Enlist herbicides in six Minnesota counties. The herbicide was banned in these counties out of fear it would kill eastern massasauga rattlesnakes that resided in those counties based on the FWS’s 2020 range maps. However, once the EPA saw that the eastern massasauga rattlesnake was no longer present in Minnesota based on the FWS’s 2021 range maps, the ban was lifted.
The American burying beetle is currently under study at Oklahoma State University and might provide new and alternative methods of fighting bacteria and preserving meat.
The EPA looked into more data about the herbicide’s runoff levels if applied properly and determined that Enlist herbicides did not pose a threat in most counties. The EPA canceled the restriction just in time for the 2022 planting season.
