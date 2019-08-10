A Maryville, Missouri, man was arrested by Maryville Public Safety Aug. 8, three days after the agency requested public assistance identifying and locating the man via Maryville Public Safety’s Facebook page.
Bryce Enyard, 27, was charged with two counts of sexual misconduct in the first degree after allegedly exposing his genitals in public twice — once July 17 and the second Aug. 1.
On Aug. 5, Maryville Public Safety posted a still-shot from surveillance footage on its Facebook page, asking anyone who recognized the man in the image to call the department’s non-emergency hotline.
In the department's follow-up post Aug. 8, Maryville Public Safety identified the man from the surveillance footage as Enyard, thanking “members of the community who came forward with information” in resolving the matter.
Enyard, a native of Hunstville, Missouri, starred as a defensive back for Northwest football, winning MIAA Freshman of the Year in 2011. Enyard did not play football in 2012, but returned in 2013, playing the next three years and winning two national championships.
After his NCAA eligibility expired following the 2015 season, Enyard signed to play professional indoor football for the Iowa Barnstormers in November 2016. In 2018, the Hunstville native won the Indoor Football League’s Defensive Player of the Year award and helped lead the Barnstormers to an IFL Championship.
Enyard is still listed as an active student on Northwest’s directory and was set to be hired as a graduate assistant for Northwest football in May 2019, a role his LinkedIn page states he currently holds. Northwest Athletics clarified to The Missourian that Enyard failed to meet several requirements to become a graduate assistant and never officially joined the staff.
Enyard is being held in the Nodaway County Jail on a no-bond warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.