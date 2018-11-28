Maryville Public Safety:
Nov. 2
There is an ongoing investigation for theft of trash services at the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
Nov. 7
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 1100 block of North Mulberry Street.
Nov. 14
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 1300 block of East Crestview Drive.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 1000 block of South Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for larceny at the 1100 block of East Thomspon Street.
Nov. 17
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage at the 600 block of East Seventh Street.
Nov. 19
Hunting gear was recovered at Mozingo Lake.
A summons was issued to Austin Reed, 24, for not having a valid driver’s license, improper registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility at the 800 block of South Buchanan Street.
University Police Department:
Nov. 19
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
Nov. 20
There was a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Perrin Hall.
