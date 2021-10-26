Northwest Student Senate voted against a proposal to pay for the testing of a new Diversity and Inclusion survey on its members Oct. 26.
The proposal, which was struck down in a 14-12-1 vote, would have paid for each member of the Student Senate to take the Intercultural Development Inventory at $12 per student. The IDI is a survey that aims to measure intercultural competence, cultural intelligence and cross-cultural adaptation.
Senate Treasurer Jenna Lee-Johnson presented on behalf of Northwest’s Senior Coordinator of Diversity Jessie Peter at Tuesday’s meeting. Much like the survey the University already sends out to students at the end of each year, Lee-Johnson said, the IDI aims to gather information about the student body’s intercultural competence.
Before the floor opened for discussion on the proposal, Senate President Bailey Hendrickson made it known the Oct. 26 vote was only about a test run, not for campus-wide approval.
“We are only going to discuss whether this comes from Inclusion’s budget for senators to take,” Hendrickson said. “In cabinet, conversations started going kind of towards whether we take it out of rollover budget and fund the whole student body. We are just focusing on us right now and if we want to test it out on senators first.”
If the measure had been approved, the funds for the surveys would have come out of the Senate’s Inclusion Committee budget, which sat at $2,000 at the time of Tuesday’s vote.
Members of Senate who voted against the measure were concerned about the cost of the survey, whether students would actually take the time to do it, and if the Diversity and Inclusion Office ended up not using the system after a test run on Senate members.
Organizational Finance Chair Brady Fritts said the Senate should consider more than just the one-time test run when they voted on the measure; it should consider the larger picture at hand.
“I want us to think about the future of this,” Fritts said. “I think this test would be more than just a one-time thing. I think it would be a recurring thing — at least twice. In order to see how much we’ve grown, we’re going to have to take this more than once.
“So keep that in mind when we think of funding, when we think of it at just a Senate level, and when we think of it at a University level,” Fritts said.
Student Affairs Chair Ryan Shurvington said he was concerned about having Student Senate pay for something another entity wants the Senate to participate in.
“So like, if I was a part of Homecoming and I was like, ‘Hey, can you guys take this survey?’ but you had to pay for it … I know we’re going to get something out of it, but it also just concerns me,” Shurvington said. “I know budgets are tight in places, but if it’s something they really want to do and spread to the whole campus, I think eventually it is going to have to come out of their budget.”
Listening to Shurvington make his case, some senators nodded in agreement, while others sat stiffer in their chairs.
Lee-Johnson stood up after Shurvington spoke, stepping outside of her executive board role and into the mindset of a DI Office student employee.
“The reason we are talking about this now is like a test run as student senators and student leaders, that they trust to see if they want to bring this to the entire University,” Lee-Johnson said. “They could be here right now asking for thousands of dollars to give it to the entire student body, and wouldn’t we rather see if it flops with just us and just a little bit of our money versus a whole lot of our money?”
“I agree that, it kind of seems weird that we might be paying for something that we are doing, but as student leaders, it’s our job to improve ourselves so we can then improve the University,” Lee-Johnson said. “I really appreciate that this year’s Senate especially is really careful with our money, but also, like, we have it. And if our Inclusion Committee isn’t worried about it, then, why not?”
Prior to this proposal, the Senate Inclusion Committee planned to spread out its budget and spend $1,000 this semester and another $1,000 the following semester. Members on the committee met with Peter prior to the Senate meeting and reached an agreement that the DI Office would refund leftover money back to the Senate Inclusion Committee after the surveys were paid for, as a way to keep on track with their spending plan.
After the ‘no’ vote, the DI Office will have to make other plans to test the survey before deciding on whether to use the new IDI system.
Other Student Senate notes:
The Student Senate allocated $500 out of the appropriations budget to go toward the First Gen Student Celebration, a Student Success Center event being held Nov. 8 from 3-5 p.m. The funds will go toward gift baskets for first-generation college students in attendance.
Student Senate recognized StuMo, a nationwide nondenominational Christian organization, as an official Northwest student organization.
Blake Mast was sworn in as a new sophomore class representative.
Student Senate approved the purchase of a new iPad and tripod to be used for streaming weekly meetings. Senate bylaws require each meeting to be live streamed so students can view the proceedings. At the Oct. 26 meeting, a senator used their personal smartphone for the stream.
