After the release of his fourth album, “Anonymous,” rapper Blackbear will be coming to campus Nov. 9.
The doors to Bearcat Arena will open at 7 p.m. The concert is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. The concert will last until about 11 p.m. Tickets that students purchase in advance are $10 or $15 the day of the concert and public tickets are $20 when purchased in advance and $25 on the day of the concert.
Matthew Musto is a singer and producer who goes by the stage name Blackbear. According to the Northwest calendar description, he is best known for co-writing Justin Bieber’s “Boyfriend,” which was No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2012.
Blackbear also has credits that include working with Pharrell Williams, Nick Jonas, Childish Gambino and Linkin Park.
Blackbear went from a songwriter to a rapper and R&B singer. He has five studio albums, one of which is half of the electronic hip-hop and R&B influenced duo Mansionz with singer-songwriter Mike Posner.
His latest hit, “Hot Girl Bummer” which reached No. 91 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, was released on his latest studio album, “Anonymous,” in April. The album reached No. 36 on the Billboard 200.
OBB will open for Blackbear. OBB is a pop trio of three brothers from Atlanta, Georgia. The brothers, Zach Oswald, Jacob Oswald and Nich Oswald had their 2017 single, “Mona Lisa,” appear in a national Google Chrome campaign ad and in an episode of “Dude Perfect.” OBB recently released their third single, “Foolish.”
The student feedback they have received indicates many students are excited to see someone like Blackbear on campus.
The selection process for the entertainment was based off of student surveys conducted by SAC. Many students wanted to see popular and expensive artists, several of which were out of SAC’s budget. After some consideration, Blackbear was chosen because of his growing prominence on college campuses and because he was in the price range that SAC could afford.
OBB was selected to set the mood for Blackbear’s performance. Apodaca said that SAC spoke with OBB’s team and was able to get them to open for Blackbear.
“We are both really excited,”Apodaca said.
Student Activities Council Co-Directors of Concert Programming junior Aleka Apodaca and junior Bri Bales said SAC gathers the funds to put on a concert such as this one through a fee within Northwest students’ tuition that helps SAC pay for activities.
According to the Bursar Office on campus, this is known as the Designated Fee. This fee is split into different sections to cover various expenses across campus.
Apodaca said ticket sales help put back some of the money used for the concert. Bales said that these sales give SAC some money in case they decide to host other activities in the future.
Last year, SAC hosted an outdoor music festival and sold a total 918 tickets to offset the costs of the festival.
Apodaca said SAC has sold about 600 tickets already and hopes to see a surge of sales closer to the concert. Apodaca said the sales trends usually spike right when the concert is announced, then drop for a while. Closer to the concert, the sales will likely spike again.
Some of SAC’s advertising methods include posters, info tables, ads on Facebook and radio ads. The radio ad that they bought was on 95.7 The Vibe in Kansas City, Missouri. SAC will have info tables set up Nov. 7 and Nov. 8, in the J.W. Jones Student Union where they will sell tickets for the concert.
