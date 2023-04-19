Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
April 15
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Bearcat Stadium.
There is a closed investigation for a peace disturbance and an alcohol violation in Dieterich Hall.
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Franken Hall.
April 14
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in South Complex.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Tower Suites West.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in the Robert and Virginia Foster Fitness Center.
April 12
There is a closed investigation for property damage in Parking Lot 42.
April 11
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Perrin Hall.
There was an accident between Evan Pigg, 24, and Ben McCollum, 41, in Parking Lot 64.
Maryville Police Department
April 12
A summons was issued to Thomas J. Dean, 30, for a code violation of maintaining a nuisance on the 1100 block of East Thompson Street.
April 11
A summons was issued to Joni J. Sheridan, 59, for a dog at large on the 600 block of South Fillmore Street.
April 10
There was an accident between James S. Travalent, 84, and Tanner W. Walker, 43, on the 100 block of South Depot Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for assault on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
April 9
There is an ongoing investigation for a hit and run on the 1200 block of South Main Street.
April 8
Sherry A. Ashford, 60, was involved in an accident on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to Leah E. Powers, 40, for not having a driver’s license and an equipment violation on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Desiree P. Willis, 31, for larceny on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
