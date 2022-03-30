In the rear-view mirror, Tye Parsons sees years of successful projects the city worked to accomplish. After just over three years on City Council, this is why Tye Parsons is running for reelection.
Parsons’ time in local government doesn’t just come from his tenure on the Council, but rather 25 years of experience inside governments across northwest Missouri. After graduating from Northwest in 1998, he found a job working at the Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, which kickstarted his passion for helping small cities receive funding for large projects.
“I've been in and around local government my entire career,” Parsons said. “I like to think that I bring that experience to the Council that I, you know, I speak the language. I know when it comes to accessing state and federal funding and how we can get some of those larger projects done. That's what I do every day.”
Despite COVID-19 being a huge obstacle, Parsons’ managed to help start and complete many projects. He said one of his biggest accomplishments on the Council was helping start the construction on South Main Street, a project which the city received a $10.4 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
“That is a transformative project for our town,” he said. “I say it all the time, but towns our size don't get grants that size.”
Parsons was also involved in projects like the opening of the new Keith Wood Public Safety Building, the opening of Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play, increased pay for Maryville police officers, and the installation of a granulated activated carbon adsorber to help with ongoing water plant issues.
He said his number one priority if reelected will be to complete projects that help with Maryville’s water quality. After three years of hearing people’s concerns about the water, Parsons said his experience in being able to find state and federal money to help fund the improvements for the water plant comes in handy.
“I'm all about leveraging local dollars to get at state and federal money,” Parsons said. “It's going to be so important when we start talking about the water plant. I mean, these are tremendously expensive assets to a community and tremendously important.”
Parsons focused a lot on using his experience in local government to help find grants and other funding opportunities for costly projects that face the city.
The Council recently approved the purchase of a new fire truck for the Maryville Fire Department, and Parsons was part of finding the partnership with USDA Rural Development to pay for just over half of that truck. Instead of having taxpayer dollars pay for the entirety of the new fire truck, he was able to help find other funding for the equipment.
“We took our tax dollars, and then essentially we doubled it,” Parsons said. “And now instead of having a smaller truck that wouldn't last as long, we have a state of the art $1.3 million fire truck that's going to last for 40 years. And so, it's that type of experience I think that I bring to the table, just knowing how those things work.”
After three years on City Council, Parsons wants to keep his seat and be at the forefront of important plans of improvement for the city.
“We've done a lot of good work over the past three years. We've had a lot of momentum and a lot of great opportunities in the future,” he said. “I just want to be a part of that; I want to help. Through my background and experience, I've always felt the need to serve, and this is a great way to do it.”
