This story is developing and will updated with the latest information when it becomes available.
President John Jasinski announced Friday afternoon via email that he and Northwest will be parting ways after the University’s Board of Regents decided not to renew his contract. Jasinski will vacate the position June 30, when his contract expires.
Northwest Board of Regents President John Moore told the Missourian that Jasinski had been informed he would be given one last extension when his contract was extended two years ago.
“Since we let John know this two years ago, we have worked with him to try and accomplish his career desires,” Moore said. “In that process, it’s been a good discussion — good, healthy conversations have taken place.”
Jasinski has served as the University’s president since 2009. During that time, Northwest saw record enrollment and retention rates. Jasinski spearheaded the Forever Green campaign at Northwest, which raised $55 million in donations, resulting in the construction of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse and the Agricultural Learning Center.
“Our results are unquestioned,” Jasinski said in the latest edition of his newsletter, “All That Jazz.” “We neither gloat nor take our performance for granted, as it comes through sweat and toil, tough decisions and leading from a position of strength – amid a currently divisive society.”
The outgoing Northwest leader said he was told by the Board that the decision to not renew his contract was not based on his or Northwest’s performance.
Also in his statement, Jasinksi asked those in the Northwest community to “look critically” at the Board.
“Understand the innerworkings and ties to others, discern the intended direction, ascertain support or lack thereof for critical issues and weigh in on the institution’s future,” Jasinski said. “Civility with accountability are words that come to mind as you do so.”
At the end of his statement, Jasinski said he and his wife Denise will be “patient” as they move into their new phase in life.
“On behalf of Mrs. J, I offer our gratitude, love and best wishes,” Jasinski said.
Moore said the Board will be naming an interim president in the next couple of weeks, who will be at the helm of Northwest for the next school year while the Board finds a permanent replacement. The Board has not completed the process of finding the interim president.
The search for the next permanent president will begin in the fall.
Moore said he and Jasinski had some discussions about another extension, but the two were never able to come to an agreement.
“We’ve had a lot of wonderful accomplishments, and I think the University is in a good spot in part to the leadership that John has provided to it,” Moore said.
