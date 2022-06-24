A case that changed women’s rights in the U.S. in 1973 recently re-emerged into the political forefront over the last year. Roe v. Wade, which gave women the fundamental right to legally have an abortion, has been overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court June 24.
Missouri has a “trigger law” prohibiting abortions besides those that are medically necessary. The “trigger law” took effect Friday morning after a declaration by the state’s attorney general, making Missouri the first state to ban abortions after the ruling.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation in response to the ruling of the case, praising the “Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act” where it states that as of June 24, Missouri will no longer provide elective abortions.
Parson announced the proclamation on Twitter, with a reply stating, “Today, our efforts have produced what generations of Missourians have worked and prayed for: Today, we have won our fight to protect innocent life.”
Reproductive Health Services of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, the only clinic offering abortions in Missouri — located in St. Louis — has immediately stopped the procedures due to the “trigger law.”
Associate Professor of History & Honors Program Director Elyssa Ford teaches Northwest students about the history of women's rights in the Women and Gender In U.S. History course. Ford said the ban of abortions will have a clear impact on students and locals.
“The USSC ruling will impact Northwest students because there are few legal abortion options near campus, and many students also may no longer be able to pursue a legal abortion (sometimes even in cases of rape or incest) in their home states,” Ford said in an email to the Missourian.
Ford said that the ruling will impact the class she teaches.
“We already look at historical access to abortion and how pregnancy and abortion have been viewed at different points in U.S. history, including the colonial era,” Ford said. “To understand this recent ruling, we must understand where it came from and that, of course, is a historical question.”
With the ban on abortions effective in the state of Missouri, those in need of an abortion must travel out of state to receive an abortion unless the person qualifies for the exceptions. The exceptions include saving the pregnant person’s life and preserving the pregnant person’s physical health.
Maryville currently has two resources for pregnancy, The Source Medical Clinic and Mosaic Life Care - Maryville. Both of these locations do not provide surgical abortions or the medical pill.
The Source Medical Clinic offers various free services for pregnancy including lab verified pregnancy testing, OB ultrasounds and abortion information.
Women’s Health Clinic & OB/GYN in Maryville at Mosaic Life Care - Maryville offers services for pregnancy including family planning, obstetric care and maternity.
Northwest student Chauntia Dube said she found herself appalled by the news. She said that Roe v. Wade being overturned will not only affect current students at Northwest, but future students as well.
“I think this turnover will lead to unsafe abortions, less students on birth control and just anger from students who do not believe their rights have been taken away,” Dube said. “Personally I am one of those students.”
Northwest provides students with access to the Wellness Center, which can provide access to birth control and pregnancy testing, among other services.
“I wouldn’t say anywhere in Maryville has direct help or support for women needing abortions,” Dube said. “I’m sure doctors here have resources for women that need abortions, however, living in Missouri there were only so many places you could have a legal abortion anyway.” Dube said.
Anti-abortion and pro-abortion are facing each other across the nation in protests today. This is not the end of the fight for women’s rights.
President Joe Biden said he will be working to protect women in states that ban abortion, allowing them to travel to states outside of residency to receive an abortion.
The ruling of Roe v. Wade is not the final decision in the fight for women’s rights.
“Abortion has been a contentious issue in US history for many years, and this probably will not be the final ruling or decision that will ever be made on it. Roe v. Wade was a celebration for the women’s rights movement in the 1970s, though it also led to a significant conservative backlash to that movement,” Ford said. “It will be interesting to see what the larger response to this ruling will be and how women’s rights will move forward and continue to support the equality of women and the right for women to control their bodies when restrictive legislation makes that increasingly difficult."
Through voting, people can vote to elect candidates that will help to reinstate the right to abortion. The process requires legislation passed by Congress and signed by the President.
For the immediate future, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois and Kansas locations will continue to provide abortion services. Nearest locations include:
- CARE Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence
- Planned Parenthood Lincoln South Health Center
- Planned Parenthood Rosenfield Health Center
