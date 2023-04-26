A new face has been added to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. Latonya Davis started as coordinator of diversity and inclusion April 17.
Joining Northwest in 2020 as an academic adviser for the School of Education and then working as a recruitment coordinator for Northwest admissions, she found herself back at Northwest after 15 years away.
She obtained a bachelor’s degree in K-12 physical education, health education and coaching in 2003 and master’s degree in physical education and athletic administration from Northwest in 2004, but that was never part of her original plan.
Davis said her history teacher and cheerleading coach motivated her to go to college, despite the history of family members going right into the workforce after high school. After meeting with a representative from Northwest, she decided to give college a try.
“(I was the) first generation in my entire family to go to college, and so I didn't really know what to do,” Davis said. “ I just knew I wanted to go and to go to college because I didn't like where we were living in the city. … And so I came here not knowing anybody and got an amazing education, had amazing professors, some I still keep in touch with today that are still here.”
After graduating from Northwest in 2004, she taught elementary physical education in St. Louis for 15 years. During that time, she organized events for underrepresented families in the Desegregation program, which she was once a part of. The Desegregation program started in 1983 to increase racial integration in metropolitan area public schools and allows for Black students to attend participating schools in St. Louis County.
While teaching, she was also a part of the Missouri Society of Health and Physical Educators Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Task Force. In Valley Park School District, where she taught for 13 years, she said she was the only Black certified teacher in the whole district.
“...I was the only Black certified teacher there for 13 years,” Davis said. “So in a way, I was a designated DI person. Because students would come to me and staff and faculty would come to me with questions and different things like that.”
She said her experience being the only Black certified teacher in the district, along with her membership in other organizations, set her up for her new position in the Northwest DI Office.
“...That's the perk of being a Northwest grad, is explaining my story,” Davis said. “And a lot of students think that the staff and faculty had perfect lives, and that's why they’re here. Well, our lives weren't perfect, and I've had a roller coaster of life.”
In just over two weeks, Davis said she has already made many connections with students and is looking forward to more connections with staff and faculty.
Junior physical education major Nicholas Bolton said he has known Davis since his freshman year. Over the last three years, he has gotten to know her more and said she lights up a room when she enters.
“Everybody already loves LT, we already knew her,” Bolton said. “So having that chance to have her in the office and just be around this, like literally almost every day, is just another great thing. And her office is very welcoming. She's also a very welcoming person, too.”
With the new change in scenery from admissions to the DI office, Davis said she has one big goal: be there for students who need her.
“I’ve talked to many students, they always talk about that culture that's around, the positive culture that's around and everyone's willing to help,” Davis said. “And I want to be that person to help others as well.”
