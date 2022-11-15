Many parts of the United States can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. Harsh winters can put a damper on all sorts of construction projects, but if things don't get too severe, the construction of South Main Street will go along according to plan.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the construction project of South Main is 70% complete and coming along as scheduled. Although the current construction contract with VF Anderson Builders is set to expire in April, McDanel said there are some winter weather delays that are anticipated, putting completion in May or June 2023.
“They’ll be doing a lot of utility work still over the winter, a lot of the underground work can still continue, you’ll see a lot of the overhead power poles start coming down. There’s a lot of work to be done over the winter,” McDanel said.
The South Main Corridor Improvement Project was first conceived by the city in 2012 but was in bureaucratic limbo for several years. Its end goal is to redo the southern entrance into town to make it safer. A traffic corridor study was undertaken by SK Design Group in late 2014 and early 2015. In 2017, the city passed a 20-year renewal option of a half-cent capital improvement sales tax, the majority of the funds of which have financed the project.
The city received funding for the project at the Sept. 7, 2021 City Council meeting. Construction began Oct. 11.Phase 1 of the project includes trenching utility lines, working on South Avenue, improving the entrance to Walmart and working on electric underground lines. Phase II has included renovations to the street from the north entrance of Walmart to Highway V.
Although there are some things that the construction workers won’t be able to do in low temperatures, such as pouring concrete, McDanel said the dropping temperatures shouldn’t slow down progress to a great extent.
McDanel said the city will try to avoid pouring out concrete below 40 degrees, but said that while it’s securing for a couple of days, blankets can be placed on the drying patches of concrete to regulate temperature.
“We’ve had 60 degree days in January before so there are weeks here and there throughout the winter where we’ll still be able to do some significant work on the project,” McDanel said.
Construction will also be completing some asphalt patches on transitions into driveways along the street, as well as fixing potholes and setting up cones to protect the edge of the road — where additional work will be seen. McDanel said there are still a lot of drive entrances along South Main that need to be worked on. Over the next few months the construction workers will be working on finishing those up as well. When entrances on the east side of the road were completed, such as Walmart and Hy-Vee, they moved to work on the west side, for businesses such as O’Riley’s and KFC.
Once Phase I is completed, the project will move on to Phase II, in which the city received $16 million of grant money. $10.48 million from the Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant and $5.9 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program. Phase II will include continuations of road improvement from Phase I, as well as installing new curb lines, storm drains, water lines and street lights.
“This is one of the most transformative infrastructure projects we’ve had in the community’s history, so we’re looking forward to getting South Main Phase I wrapped up and moving on to Phase II,” McDanel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.