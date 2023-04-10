Maryville City Council was presented with two ordinances regarding the South Main Corridor Improvement Project at the April 10 meeting.
Maryville City Manager Greg McDanel discussed the $5.9 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity award the city has received for phase II of the construction with no match required.
The project is aimed to improve Main Street and provide a safer entrance into Maryville and is set to have three phases. Feb. 1, 2025 was established as a substantial completion date for the phase.
The grant was made on a governmental level to help communities with improvement projects that would have a significant impact on the community. It was announced the fund would be helping with phase II Aug. 9. Phase II includes continuing road improvements, as well as installing new curb lines, storm drains and water lines south of South Avenue.
“This is the third iteration of the program we’ve been successful in receiving,” McDanel said.
The council voted to execute a grant agreement between the R.A.I.S.E. grant program and the United States Department of Transportation for Maryville. This will help continue phase II of the South Main Corridor Improvement Project and keep the funding up.
The agreement with USDOT secures any project related expenses as reimbursable.
Council also voted to approve an agreement between R.A.I.S.E. and the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Missouri Department of Transportation was identified as the pass-through recipient, where the award is passed through this agency. The agreement will include grant deadlines and outlines the terms associated with the grants.
“Once this R.A.I.S.E. agreement is approved and executed by all parties, we can advertise for construction bids immediately and move forward on that project,” McDanel said.
Plans have already been submitted to MoDOT for review, which includes specific details and estimations. After MoDOT approves, then all plans can move forward.
Mayor Tye Parsons said this was a good thing for Maryville. The grant does not require Maryville to match any portion of it.
“No match is virtually unheard of and it’s really a testament to the work of our city staff,” Parsons said. “That’s an incredible benefit to our community.”
Mayor and Pro-Tempore Mayor
Parsons was nominated to continue being the mayor for Maryville and was reappointed to the position. Council Member Darren Merrill was nominated and appointed to the Pro-Tempore Mayor position. A Pro-Tempore Mayor takes the place of the mayor if they are absent. Both were the only ones nominated for the positions.
Other City Council Business:
Council approved Nopal Food Truck to park in front of Maryville Lumber on Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer.
Bryan Williams and Benjamin Lipiec were sworn into Council following the April 4 election.
Council approved for the Thomson Splash N’ Play Park to add additional equipment and enhancements, such as a new playground set.
Council approved for the St. Francis Hospital Foundation to use $20,000 from the Coronavirus Relief Funds for the Mental Health Patience Assistance Program.
Council approved an agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission to resurface parking areas along First Street.
The primary intended uses of American Rescue Plan Act funds were amended to reflect appropriations that were already approved by council.
