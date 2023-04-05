Maryville voted yes on Proposition “M” at the April 4 General Municipal Election. Municipal elections are held to elect local governing officials.
After Amendment 3, which allows people 21 or older to recreationally use marijuana, passed Nov. 8, 2022, cities and counties were given the option to charge up to a 3% sales tax. City Manager Greg McDanel gave a presentation on what this would entail and any background information on it. The Maryville City Council passed the ordinance to add Proposition “M” to the ballot at the Jan. 9 meeting.
“There’s more than several (cities applying this tax), there’s probably a couple dozen, at least,” McDanel said.
All retail sales in Maryville will now have a 3% tax that will go towards the General Fund. This will not apply to medical marijuana and is estimated to generate around $150,000 or more per year.
“The additional revenue would go to the General Fund, which supports critical services — police, fire, street maintenance in the city of Maryville,” McDanel said at the Jan. 9 City Council Meeting.
The General Fund is the main operating fund of the city and accounts for revenues.
As Maryville voters cast their ballots, the question proposing the sales tax received 505 votes to pass it and 72 votes against it based on unofficial results throughout the four precincts. If the tax is passed after the official results are released, it will go into effect Oct. 1.
“I believe research probably shows in Colorado that the communities that passed the sales tax earlier on were in a better position to go ahead and take advantage of the initial sales tax,” McDanel said at the Jan. 9 City Council meeting.
All precincts voted on different representatives for its specific area and the Nodaway County Health representative for all precincts.
Council members are rotated on a three year cycle, with only a couple being replaced or rerunning at a time. Two City Council members ran for reelection, Bryan Williams and Benjamin Lipiec.
They were running unopposed, but community members were still allowed to vote on them. The two Maryville City Council candidates will be sworn into council following the official results. Williams received 372 unofficial votes and Lipiec received 452 unofficial votes.
“If you want to make a change, for an office, or join a board, do something that is going to better yourself and better your community,” Lipiec said.
The Maryville R-II School Board candidates were not on the ballot because all were unopposed. Superintendent Logan Lightfoot said they will be sworn in as board members April 18. Then they will take on their duties on the board, such as making decisions for the school district.
There were a large number of write-ins during this election. A bipartisan team will be coming to Maryville in the morning to tally those write-ins, which will also be announced before the official tally comes in.
All votes remain unofficial until noon April 7, allowing any mail in ballots or military ballots to have the chance to be counted as well.
