Diversity, equity and inclusion offices in Missouri have undergone pressure as the Missouri House banned diversity funding from the state budget at many institutions, including public universities.
Assistant Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Justin Mallett said the Office of Diversity and Inclusion had conversations with University officials and thinks Northwest should be proactive with preparing for a possible audit. While prepared, he said Northwest doesn’t have much to worry about.
“I think one of the nice things about Northwest is we really don't use a lot of state funds for diversity and inclusion programming, efforts and planning,” Mallett said.
The budget for these programs come from the Campus Climate Fee that is issued to students alongside tuition. Despite Northwest not having designated state dollars for DEI funding, Mallett said other schools in the state will have to be ready for an audit and some push back on diversity and inclusion efforts.
“... If you look at the bottom of a lot of those bills as well, there's also a hit on higher ed because it's also saying ‘Well, we're going to review the tenure process’ and … ‘What does tenure look like within all of this, and what is that role going to play?’” Mallett said.
Other Missouri legislators have made moves against diversity efforts in other areas of Missouri. House Bill No. 489, brought on by Rep. Ben Baker, aims to scale back the use of DEI training and ideas within those institutions. Rep. Doug Richey added to this with House Bill No. 1196, which specifically talks about ‘protections against ideological discrimination in postsecondary education,’ and stops universities from requiring DEI statements.
At the University of Missouri, the university dismissed all requirements of a diversity statement in the application process. At Northwest, that has never been a requirement despite it being part of an Inclusive Excellence Plan that would include it in time. With the new legislation and resistance to DEI efforts, that has been cut out of the plan.
“The nice thing is we've really been keeping a pulse on what's going down in Jefferson City and then making sure that our work is aligned where we could continue to do the things we're doing,” Mallett said.
Coordinator of Diversity and Inclusion Latonya Davis said even though this is happening in other states, she doesn’t worry about Northwest’s program.
“I just have faith that the powers that be understand the importance of it,” Davis said. “And all of our students, no matter who they are, all of our students feel equitable, seen, heard, loved, cared about, and I think they understand that that's needed.”
Workers and attendees of the DI Office were vocal with their opinions. Juniors Darren Ross and Nicholas Bolton are two Northwest underrepresented students who have talked about what implications this bill has.
“We didn’t know that this bill was being passed,” Ross said. “Now listening about the bill again, it seems like the bill is more of a leeway to something that’s more important to them … It’s not really targeted towards the correct people, but it’s an easy way to shift focus to blame someone else for the issues that are occurring in the current realm of the society that we live in, in the United States (and) Missouri.”
Bolton said Mallett discussed with them that the bill also wanted to remove tenure from Missouri universities. Bolton said this would affect Missouri’s higher education in its entirety. He said this would affect higher education since so many professors already have tenure, so big change would come with removing it.
Freshman Kindyl Jones said the DI Office has given her good friends and has gotten her connected with people. She discussed what she thought would happen to other Missouri colleges that would be hit harder with this bill because of more reliance on state funding.
“I could definitely see their minority enrollment going down,” Jones said. “Just because I feel like the funding is very important to be able to put on events and make the campus feel inclusive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.