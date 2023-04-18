KXCV-KRNW Northwest National Public Radio affiliate is hosting its fourth annual virtual “5KXCV-KRNW Run for Radio.” This is a virtual 5K where people can run or walk 3.1 miles. It started April 15 and will go until April 29, and participants have the chance to win prizes at the end.
A virtual 5K means participants can run, jog or walk on the road, on the trail, on the treadmill, at the gym or on a track. They are asked for this event to submit a photo of themselves and their times to Helen Konstantopoulos, the membership development and events coordinator, or to the KXCV-KRNW Facebook.
Participants can re-enter improved times, and people interested can still enter throughout the time period. “Run for Radio” used to be a live in-person event until the beginning of COVID in 2019, then it was decided it would be a better idea to go virtual. This event is also a fundraiser — all the proceeds will go toward supporting the programming on KXCV-KRNW.
“We want to promote healthy living, getting out in the springtime,” Konstantopoulos said. “Just to give people extra motivation to get out and start walking and running.”
She said “Run for Radio” is a great way to interact with the community. Konstantopoulos said she loves receiving pictures of people with their pets and families. Underwriting Sales AssociateMatt Tritten is the co-coordinator for this event. Tritten said it’s a great way to connect people with the radio itself. He hopes people will give KXCV-KRNW a listen and see what the radio can offer.
Both Tritten and Konstantopoulos agree they would love to see more students participate in “Run for Radio.” Students are getting to the point of the semester where finals are coming up, and Konstantopoulos said it’s a great way to just go outside and take a break from their studies. Tritten said this would be a great way to get back out outside and connect with friends.
“We have some great trails and parks here,” Konstantopoulos said. “Mozingo Lake is amazing. Grab your friends, go out there and take a walk.”
“Run for Radio” is sponsored by 21 different companies such as Downtown Maryville, Kool Kats and Planet Sub.
Konstantopoulos said in the past it has had participants from all over like Arizona, North Dakota, Nebraska and many other places. “Run for Radio” had 102 racers signed up before the event started.
Participation fees for Northwest students is $15 and for non-students it's $25. Contenders will receive a T-shirt, running bibs and gift bags, including goodies from some of the sponsors. All participants are entered in a raffle for a chance to win prizes from the sponsors.
There will also be medals given out to the top-three finishers for both categories of women and men. First place will also receive a $50 gift certificate for Hy-Vee, second place will receive $50 for A&G Restaurant and third place will receive $50 for Brown’s Shoe Fit Co.
“It feels like it continues to grow from the runners and walkers to the businesses that support and everybody around has really been tremendous for us,” Tritten said.
