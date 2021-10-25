Northwest Facility Services sent an email to students announcing a shutdown of the University’s steam system due to a mechanical failure in the Central Plant. The shutdown will leave several buildings without hot water for at least 72 hours as Facility Services makes repairs.
Beginning 9 a.m. Oct. 26, at least 24 buildings across campus will be without hot water. Residential halls affected by the shutdown include Millikan Hall, Hudson-Perrin, Tower Suites, Franken Hall and Roberta Hall.
The Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse and the Maryville Community Center will provide students access to hot water for showering. Hughes Fieldhouse will have hot water access Tuesday and Wednesday 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Thursday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Maryville Community Center will have hot water access Wednesday and Thursday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
This is a developing story, and The Missourian will provide additional coverage as more information becomes available.
