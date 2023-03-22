Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
March 18
There is a closed investigation for an alcohol violation in Dieterich Hall.
There is a closed investigation for four alcohol violations and trespassing in Tower Suites West.
March 16
There was an accident between Jordan Green, 19, and Marissa Ziemba, 19, on College Avenue.
March 13
There is an open investigation for a hate crime in Lamkin Gymnasium.
Maryville Police Department
March 20
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 200 block of North Main Street.
There was an accident between Helen M. Burkey, 72, and Samuel M. Humphrey, 24, on North Buchanan Street and West Sixth Street. Burkey was issued a citation for failure to yield.
March 17
A summons was issued to Jace T. Davidson, 22, for driving while intoxicated and failure to maintain the right half of the roadway on the 700 block of South Main Street.
March 14
A summons was issued to Carly A. Prusia, 18, for driving without a valid driver’s license on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
A summons was issued to James C. Hull, 73, for driving while suspended on the 300 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Carl D. Colville, 62, for driving while suspended on U.S. Highway 71 and Jet Road.
March 13
There is an ongoing investigation for forgery on the 100 block of North Vine Street.
March 12
A summons was issued to Mikki A Owens, 29, for littering on the 1000 block of East Thompson Street.
A summons was issued to Francis J. Jaime, 29, for driving while suspended and careless and imprudent driving on the 500 block of West Lincoln Street.
March 11
A summons was issued to Autumn L. Wagner, 22, for driving while suspended and careless and imprudent driving on the 3000 block of South Main Street.
March 10
There was an accident between Madylene S. Vore, 18, and Karla L. Ostrander, 55, on the 700 block of South Main Street.
