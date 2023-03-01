Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
Feb. 25
There is a closed investigation for stealing in Franken Hall.
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Hudson Hall.
There is an open investigation for a hit and run in Parking Lot 52.
Taylor Holley, 23, was driving while suspended on College Park Drive.
Feb. 24
There was an accident between Diana Linville, 43, and Samuel Lee, 18, on College Park Drive.
Feb. 23
There is an open investigation for property damage in Parking Lot 66.
Feb. 22
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Colden Hall.
Feb. 21
There is a closed investigation for a fire alarm in Tower Suites West.
Maryville Police Department
Feb. 27
There is an ongoing investigation for a domestic disturbance on the 400 block of North Davis.
Feb. 26
There was an accident between Maryann R. Johnson, 21, and Jonah P. Miller, 16, on the 2900 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 24
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 400 block of South Walnut Street.
Feb. 23
There is an ongoing investigation for a disturbance call on the 300 block of East Summit Drive.
A summons was issued to Rylie E. Sportsman, 20, for driving while revoked and failure to register a motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 71 and South Main Street.
There was an accident between Joshua A. Kinder, 39, and Shannon M. Staples, 42, on the 1700 block of East First Street. Kinder was issued a citation for careless and imprudent driving.
There was an accident between Stephanie E. Blake, 51, and Tyril T. Green, 47, on North Market Street and East First Street.
Feb. 22
A summons was issued to Srinivasa R. Venna, 23, for driving while suspended and speeding on the 800 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 21
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Carrie Sampsel on the 100 block of North Mulberry Street.
A summons was issued to Sailaxman Janumula, 26, for failure to appear in court on the 300 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Pendyala Mehesh, 24, for failure to appear in court on the 300 block of North Main Street.
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage on the 2900 block of South Main Street.
