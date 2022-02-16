Especially with the pandemic, an emphasis has been put on mental health issues with many experts saying the rate of mental health related crises is rising in college students.
“College life can pull you in a lot of different directions you may not have been accustomed to handling before,” Hope 4 All coordinator Monica Ziegel said. “All of these place stress on students, which, if not managed properly, can become overwhelming and lead to problems with mental health.”
To help students grow and adjust during their college years, Northwest offers a variety of mental health services, such as I Will Listen, RESPOND training, and the Act, Listen, Refer program, in addition to building resiliency through Reflect, Connect, and Move training. Wellness Services also provides clinics and unlimited free counseling.
Northwest offers Therapy Assist Online as a free online resource for anyone with a Northwest email. TAO is self-guided, self-paced and completely confidential. It provides exercises to assist with common issues such as depression, anxiety, stress, grief, loss and building connections.
“There are many other resources students can utilize to improve mental health that doesn’t immediately make a person think of mental health,” Ziegel said.
The Wellness Center revolves around the eight dimensions of wellness: physical, emotional, financial, environmental, intellectual, occupational, spiritual and social.
“College is a place where students can learn more about the world and what it has to offer,” said Nikita Alimohammad, assistant director of Wellness Services for Wellness Education and Prevention. “However, college can also be an overwhelming place.”
There are many people at Northwest for students to talk to if they are struggling with their mental well-being. Wellness services has trained counselors on staff, as well as Wellness Education and Prevention staff located in the J.W. Jones Student Union. Students can also speak to their professors if they are in need of assistance.
“For a long time, mental health has been so stigmatized, people were afraid to reach out for help or did not have the resources,” Ziegel said. “Wellness Services and Northwest are committed to ensuring every student has the help needed to be successful. We don’t want to just graduate students; we want to graduate happy, healthy students who are prepared to make a contribution to the world.”
There are services on campus for every student, whether they are struggling with their mental health, just need some tips for how to navigate, or they’re just trying to adjust.
“Every single student should be taking advantage of the services we offer. I am not just speaking about counseling, however, because every student may not need that level of care,” Alimohammad said.
Students can attend events such as Grocery Bingo, which gives them a platform to mingle while also helping with their emotional, mental and financial health. Annual surveys, such as the Missouri Assessment of College Behavior, are a direct way for students to speak about their health, the health of those around them, and programs and services they would like to see on campus.
“Everyone has struggles with mental health at some point in their life,” Ziegel said. “It’s okay not to be okay.”
