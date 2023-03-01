April 1 - President John Jasinski announces departure
Jasinski announced via an “All that Jazz” email that he will be leaving Northwest June 20 after the Board of Regents decided to not renew his contract. He had served as president since 2009.
April 7 - Regents vote on Jasinski’s contract
During a closed meeting, Regent Chair John Moore and Regents Stephen Coppinger, Mel Tjeerdsma and Jason Klindt voted no while Regent Debbie Roach and Roxanna Swaney voted yes to renewing Jasinski’s contract.
April 10 through 12 - Missourian receives statements
Following Jasinski’s announcement, The Missourian received statements from Regent Debbie Roach, alumni Tracey Steele and former Regent Chair Marilou Joyner regarding their concerns with the decision.
April 12 - Zoom Community Forum
The Board of Regents hosted a Zoom meeting where people were able to voice their opinions to the Board. 168 staff, faculty, students and community members attended the meeting and expressed their concerns about the non-renewal of Jasinski’s contract. Board members were on listen-only mode and did not reply to any comments.
April 14 - Regent Chair John Moore releases statement
Regent Chair John Moore released a statement April 14 following the community forum just two days before. He touched on the concerns people brought to the forum and briefly outlined the search for a new president.
April 20 - Clarence Green named interim president
The University sent out a press release naming Vice President of Culture and University Police Chief Clarence Green as the interim president.
May 4 - In-Person Community Forum
Nearly a month after the Zoom forum, another community forum was held at the May 4 Board of Regents meeting. People continued to express concerns about the Regent’s decision.
June 16 - Presidential search process outlined
The Board of Regents approved the Presidential Search Committee and Process at its June 16 meeting. The meeting consisted of picking Regent participants for the Presidential Search Committee and outlining the steps in finding a new president. The seven-step process started with finding a search firm and selecting more members for the committee.
June 30 - Jasinski’s last day
Jasinski’s final day as Northwest President before Green took over as interim president.
July 1 - Green takes over
Green’s first day as Northwest’s interim president.
July 15 - Search firm selected
Anthem Executive, a Texas-based search firm, was selected to help Northwest in its search.
August 4 - Presidential Search Committee approved
11 members were added to the Presidential Search Committee. Those members represented many sectors of the University, such as the Northwest Foundation, faculty, staff, students and community members.
August 22-23 - Search Firm hosts input meetings
Anthem Executive hosted multiple 50-minute long input sessions for different stakeholder groups and sectors of the University. There were meetings for staff, faculty, students, alumni and more where people could comment on what they would want to see in a new president.
September 14 - Regents approve Presidential Search Prospectus
Following the Aug. 22 and 23 input sessions, Regents and Anthem Executive compiled a list of qualities and approved the Presidential Search Prospectus to go out to potential candidates.
December - Committee reviews applicants
During the month, the Presidential Search Committee reviewed 16 applicants for Northwest’s 11th president.
January - Committee reviews semi-finalists
After looking at the 16 applicants, the Presidential Search Committee narrowed the pool to nine applicants.
January 26 - Final Four Candidates
Regents announced the four finalists for Northwest’s 11th president. The candidates were Michael Godard, provost of Southeast Missouri State University; David P. Jones, vice president for student affairs and enrollment management at Minnesota State University - Mankato; Kent Porterfield, vice provost of student affairs at Gonzaga University; and Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs and chief academic officer at Troy University.
February 2-16: Finalists visit campus
The four finalists were invited on campus to participate in stakeholder meetings and tour University facilities. Porterfield was the first candidate to visit Feb. 2, followed by Jones Feb. 7, Godard Feb. 9 and Tatum Feb. 16.
March 1 - Lance Tatum named as Northwest’s 11th president
Lance Tatum, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at Troy University, was named as Northwest's 11th president. The Regents voted unanimously on Tatum and extended a three-year contract.
