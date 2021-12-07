The Northwest Board of Regents had its final meeting of 2021 Dec. 6. At the meeting, the Board decided to approve a new degree program that will launch in the fall of 2022.
The new program is a bachelor’s in business administration. Provost Jamie Hooyman said the proposal was made as requested by the Melvin D. and Valorie G. Booth School of Business Advisory Board in response to feedback from prospective students, among other things, according to a University press release.
The new program will be offered on campus in Maryville, online and at the Northwest-Kansas City campus.
In other business, the Board approved an additional 27 faculty appointments for the upcoming spring semester. Regents also approved graduation candidates for the fall semester. More than 675 candidates were approved to complete their degrees on Dec. 10, according to a University press release.
Also at the meeting, the results of the 2021 fiscal year audit were shared with the Regents. The audit was completed by RubinBrown. Northwest is required to complete an audit by an external entity every year. There were no reported misstatements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.