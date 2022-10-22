Northwest Board of Regents approved over $1.9 million in funding for the renovation of the McKemy Center for Lifelong Learning to accommodate a new agribusiness program at its Oct. 21 meeting.
Parts of the renovation include transforming the existing classrooms into a welding simulation lab. On top of the welding, it will host a space for courses like precision measuring, electronics and electricity, mechatronics and personal protective equipment.
Provost Jamie Hooyman said the expansion of this facility is to accommodate the interest already seen in the program, but also to expand on the possibilities of what degrees or certificates students can obtain.
“What I was really proud to be bringing forward is this is a stackable program, so somebody can come in and get a certificate, build upon that, and end up with their degree,” Hooyman said.
This project funding in part comes from the Missouri MoExcels Workforce Initiative. This program is meant to assist with funding in developing facilities for training programs that relate to workforce needs. Northwest received $763,211 from Missouri through the program.
The Regents approved the renovation of the McKemy Center and a contract with Herner Construction, Inc., for a total project cost not-to-exceed $1,976,423 to accommodate the Systems Management for Manufacturing and Agribusiness Program.
The Regents also approved the annual Information Security Policy brought forward by Assistant Vice President of Information Technology Brennan Lehman and Assistant Vice President of Finance and Administration Stacy Carrick. From the Annual Cybersecurity Update, it was found that phishing is the No. 1 attack facing the University and that cyber insurance policies are becoming difficult to obtain.
This annual update to the policy came with new verbiage on how Northwest reserves the right to monitor, access, review, audit, copy, store or delete University-owned technology resources. The new wording comes with saying that if someone in Information Technology staff were to actively monitor individuals outside of performance related to their job, without consultation of someone from the Northwest Leadership Team or the Assistant Vice President of Information Technology, it could cause an actionable defense.
The updates to the Information Security Policy was unanimously approved by the Regents
Regent Roxanna Swaney stepped in for Regent Chair John Moore due to him being sick during the meeting and gave an update on the presidential search process.
Swaney said the presidential search firm, Anthem Executive, is working with people interested in the position as well as searching for new applicants. The Presidential Search Committee will meet in December to look at applicants and plans to start interviewing candidates in January.
“We won’t really start reviewing some of those candidates until the end of November or the beginning and throughout December,” Swaney said. “So the intent, just to kind of remind everybody of the timeline, is to really start interviewing in January and then we’ll see where we go from there.”
Other Board of Regents Business:
Hooyman recognized eight Northwest employees who received Academic Impact Awards as well as six recipients of the annual Faculty Excellence Awards.
Peter Adam, volunteer coordinator for Missouri Hope, announced there will be an event in the spring, “Atlantica,” which will focus more on situations in third world countries.
