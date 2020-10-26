Maryville City Council will continue to close off downtown streets Oct. 29, following a discussion on the annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat event, which council members continue to recommend citizens not attend.
In weeks before, the City Council recommended the event not continue at all, but as event planner Kathy Rice continued its planning, council was presented with a request to close the streets Oct. 26. In a 4-1 decision with councilman Tye Parsons voting “no,” the city decided to close off the streets for the safety of its citizens, among other concerns discussed.
“City’s insurance kicks in when we vote to close the streets,” Parsons said in a tweet. “If there is a COVID outbreak tied to the event, is the city liable? Skip this event this year… and if you go, properly wear a mask the entire time.”
The Maryville Pride Lions club was originally slated as the sponsor for Downtown Trick-Or-Treat, which would have provided liability insurance for the event. But after the organization backed out the week of Oct.19, Rice was looking at private liability insurance.
In previous years, the Downtown Trick-or-Treat was a city event, since the liability insurance provided was from Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management funds. When the city chose to close the streets six years ago for extended safety to participants, it became a city sponsored event.
This year, the event falling under city sponsorship concerned councilmembers, one being Parsons, who still pushed for the event to not continue this year during the council meeting.
“This has been a back and forth issue,” City Manager Greg McDanel said. “We are in a very challenging place right now. If we move forward without closing the streets… as you know, anybody injured in the city street may name the city as an additional party (in a lawsuit).”
“So, if we close the streets, so de facto, does that mean it becomes a city event?” Parsons said.
“Correct,” McDanel said.
“Gross,” Parsons said.
McDanel said the issue of council support, even in terms of insurance, wasn’t present until this year, in the midst of COVID-19.
Despite opposing the events continuation this year, Parsons said he has supported the event in the past, and that his children enjoyed it. He said he appreciates Rice’s attempt to make the event safer, but asked what measures, specifically, she has promoted to be in place at the event.
Rice will encourage participants to wear gloves, bring hand sanitizer, wear masks indoors and outdoors and have “treaters”, those handing out treats, to be mindful of how they hand them out to participants.
Those attending the event who may not have face masks could be provided with one at the event.
To this end, though, Rice said all she can do is recommend these measures are taken.
“No one is making you bring your family and your kids to this,” Rice said. “I ask that if (parents) or their children are feeling ill, please stay home.”
Council discussed how children aged 0-9 have shown low numbers of reported positive cases of the coronavirus in the county, but that people in that age range are likely to spread the virus to “grandma’s or grandpa’s,” the elderly population, which has recorded the county’s 10 deaths.
“One death is too many,” Parsons said.
Councilwoman Rachael Martin said her concerns included the fact that contact tracing for this type of event would be nearly impossible.
“The same way that you can only recommend that people take the safest route, we recommended that this event not continue, for those same reasons, that it’s a huge safety concern… even the pressure that puts on our health department to contact trace as they see an increase in cases,” Martin said.
Rice said she talked to Tom Patterson, the Nodaway County health department administrator about contact tracing, and cited events like Maryville High School graduation and the Mozingo Barbeque contest held at Mozingo Lake Recreation Park as large events the department did not see clusters of cases.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, this was the first year Rice was required to come before the City Council and submit a formal request of this nature, including the process of downtown businesses showing complete approval.
The annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat will continue, now with the requirement of face masks for attendees. Rice said during COVID-19’s impact on the community, she expects a lower turnout this year.
