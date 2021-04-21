Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
April 14
There is an open investigation for property damage at Millikan Hall.
April 17
There is a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Roberta Hall.
April 18
There is a closed investigation for a liquor law violation at Millikan Hall.
Maryville Public Safety
April 13
There is an ongoing investigation for financial exploitation on the 400 block of Park Avenue.
A summons was issued to Dagen V. Price, 19, for possession of a fake ID on the 1500 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Noah P. Edge, 37, of Raytown, Missouri, for failure to appear in court on the 100 block of South Main Street.
April 15
There was an accident between an unknown driver and Garyn M. Miller of Knox City, Missouri, on the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
April 16
A summons was issued to Kevin Weaver III, 18, for possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A summons was issued to Samori M. Gaines, 19, for failure to properly affix license plates on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
A summons was issued to Maile R. Baker-Dehann, 19, for failure to appear in court on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Colton H. Tisthammer, 19, for driving while intoxicated, minor in possession, possession of a fake ID and failure to yield.
April 17
A summons was issued to Tanner B. Derks of Stanberry, Missouri, for possession of a fake ID on the 100 block of East Third Street.
A summons was issued to Reagan O. Smith, 19, of Bennington, Nebraska, for minor in possession and possession of a fake ID on the 400 block of North Buchanan Street.
April 18
A summons was issued to Logan J. Zimmerman, 22, of Ravenwood, Missouri, for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct on the 200 block of South Buchanan Street.
