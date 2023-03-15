Throughout the month of March, Northwest’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion has planned multiple events to celebrate Women's History Month and share influential women's stories. These events include themed movies, two Lunch and Learns and an award to celebrate women’s influential stories.
Justin Mallett, assistant vice president of Diversity and Inclusion, said the Women's History Month Committee, made up of Ashlee Hendrix, Terry Immel, Jacque Loghry and himself, have been meeting since early January to prepare for these events.
“We met weekly starting in January,” Mallett said. “We started putting together programming because the theme for the month is celebrating women's stories, we wanted to make sure that we were capturing that in all of our programming.”
Each year, March is designated as National Women’s History Month to ensure the history is recognized and celebrated in schools, workplaces and communities throughout the country. The stories of women’s historic achievements provide an expanded view of the complexity of living a full and purposeful life, according to Northwest’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
The first event was at 6 p.m. March 15 in the J.W. Jones Student Union Boardroom. It was a screening of Queen of Katwe with a discussion following.
The Queen of Katwe is a true story about a young girl named Phiona Mutesi who lives in rural Uganda. The movie shows the adversity Phiona faces advancing her chess career and being able to provide a better life for her family because of it.
The second event takes a different direction, the Office of Diversity and Inclusion has organized a lunch and learn 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 16 in the Union Meeting Room B.
The Lunch and Learn: Women, Wellness and Work-Life Balance will feature three women that were invited to share their professional journey and discuss the balance between work and life and how their wellness should be prioritized with everything they do.
“I think this is a time to be able to honor another intersection of identity that we have on campus,” Mallett said. “A lot of times when people think of diversity and inclusion, they only think about it through the lens of race. As we start looking at other identities, women were also marginalized as well, being able to celebrate and honor women and the struggles that they’ve also experienced and being able to show that on a college campus that is predominantly female is very important.”
From 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 21 in the Expo Area in the Agricultural Learning Center, guest speaker Chelli Green has been invited to lead a panel discussion with women leaders on campus and in the community. This event will also award and highlight the recipients of the 2023 Northwest Influential Women’s Awards.
The Influential Women at Northwest Award is an award given each year to recognize Northwest Women who have made a difference in the campus community and celebrate women who inspire, influence and contribute to the success of students and the University.
Amanda Cullin, interim police chief for the University Police Department, won in 2021 for her support through many organizations and positivity on campus. Anna Summa, report analyst for the Office of Institutional Research, was a 2020 recipient. Pat Wyatt, accessibility coordinator, won in 2019 and many more that date back to 2007.
The last event that takes place 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 30 in the Union Meeting Room B is another Wellness Lunch and Learn, this time aimed at women’s body image. The lunch and learn event is in collaboration between Wellness Education and Prevention Wellness Services and the Student Dietetics Club. Wellness Services Counselor Courtney Koch will lead a discussion regarding women’s body image, embodiment and relationship with food.
Mallett pointed out the importance of this month affects every student, not only women. Mallett said every student has a mother, sister or grandma and understanding some of their experiences and things that they went through is very important.
“I think that this is a very important month,” Mallett said. “But I also want to make sure that every single time I do a story, that just because we’re acknowledging and enhancing our focus on women’s history during the month of March, doesn't mean that it’s the only time we should focus on it. Women’s history happens every single day.”
Clarence Green, Northwest’s interim president, said Mallett made an excellent point that people should be celebrating women’s history every single day.
“I think Mallett summed it up perfectly when he said everyday is Women's History Month,” Green said.
