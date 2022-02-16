Northwest Missouri State University Police Department
There is a closed investigation for invasion of privacy by Logan D. Fainter, 19, in Millikan Hall.
Feb. 15
There was a report of stealing in an unknown location off campus.
Feb. 13
There was a report of stealing in an unknown location off campus.
Maryville Police Department
Feb. 15
A summons was issued to Sayak Chandra, 24, for failure to appear in court on the 400 block of North Market Street.
Feb. 14
There was an accident between Tucker Turner, 17, and Jaden M. Ferguson, 21, on South Buchanan Street and West Jenkins Street. Turner was issued a citation for failure to yield for the right of way.
Feb. 12
A construction helmet was recovered on the 100 block of North Main Street.
A summons was issued to Irina V. Younger, 61, for driving while intoxicated on the 2100 block of South Main Street.
There was an accident between Timothy G. Booth, 27, and Ava M. Limbo, 21, on the 100 block of South Main Street.
Donald W. Yates, 79, was in a single-vehicle accident on the 2200 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 11
There is an ongoing investigation for property damage in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.
Gracelyn M. Swank was in a single-vehicle accident on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Feb. 10
A summons was issued to Clarissa P. Ferguson, 34, for failure to appear in court on the 400 block of North Market Street.
A summons was issued to Tyson J. Strohbeen, 20, for possession of marijuana on the 1200 block of West 19th Street.
Feb. 9
There is an ongoing investigation for harassment on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
Jay R. Steedy, 66, was in a single-vehicle accident on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
