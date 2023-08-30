Maryville is adding another business to its downtown area with The Ashram’s opening Aug. 30. The Ashram is a wellness studio with services like red light therapy, yoga and meditation classes.
Owner Lindsay Sheley is a northwest Missouri-native and a Northwest alumni with a bachelor’s degree in healthcare administration who, through her own pregnancy and journey through motherhood, wanted to host a space for a wellness studio in the community.
After Sheley’s pregnancy with her now-four-year-old daughter, Amelia, she said there was no immediate postpartum depression, but found herself with a sense of paranoia and anxiety when she stopped breastfeeding.
“I ended up going through therapy down in Kansas City, and then it wasn't getting any better,” she said. “That's actually a huge reason why we moved home is because I couldn't do the whole raising her down there in the city anymore. I was just scared of everything, and then that's kind of when it really kind of started on my own mental health.”
During her pregnancy, Sheley made it a goal to learn more about physiology, anatomy and education within childbirth. While learning more about herself, she found herself helping others through their pregnancy as a doula. After moving to Bedford, Iowa, she became a yoga instructor at Reign Physical Therapy in Maryville, and she started a mindfulness practitioner course.
After years of learning and helping others, she found how everything intertwined and wanted to have a space for education and wellness within the community.
“I think kind of just going through like my own little awakening and then just hearing stuff like that's been going on in the schools here in the community, I wanted to open a spot for everyone to come and start relaxing,” Sheley said.
Alongside the services offered in store, like the red light therapy and yoga, The Ashram is working with other providers in the community like chiropractor Savanna Janssen and root cause practitioner Alex Armstrong.
Janssen found a love for pediatric and prenatal care through her own motherhood journey. Janssen, a doctor at Roots Family Chiropractic in Bedford, Iowa, will be hosting The Perfect Storm workshop.
This workshop is meant to give information to parents about how birth trauma will impact children and their development. It will teach parents about stress during pregnancy, birth intervention and trauma and early use of antibiotics and medications.
“I just think it's fantastic to have a holistic healing collective in this area,” Janssen said. “ I know I'm from Iowa, but you know, people come down here for everything, too. So I'm really hoping to see a lot of that collective healing.”
People from the area gathered at The Ashram’s Open House Aug. 26 to learn about what services were going to be offered with the new addition to downtown. Chloe Nally heard about the new business and attended the event to learn more.
“It’s for sure a need, especially with the wellness offerings that Lindsay is going to be able to do along with Savanna, too,” Nally said. “And for yoga purposes, a lot of people would drive but now it’s closer to campus.”
Following the official opening Aug. 31, Sheley said there are going to be more services added in the coming months after she finishes more certifications and continues to plan.
“I just want people to feel not scared to try to figure out mental health,” Sheley said. “It can be scary, and there’s a lot of people that don’t go and seek help. And if you don't want to seek help, do something like coming in for yoga, or just chatting and having a space where you can feel comforted and safe.”
