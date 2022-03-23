Since the opening of the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse in October 2018, events held in the facility have been boosting the numbers of people traveling in and out of Maryville. Along with the increase in visitors, there has been an increase in revenue from the city’s Transient Guest Tax.
During winter and spring, Northwest hosts track meets in the fieldhouse for the University and community teams. Throughout the last four months, Northwest has held 10 track meets for the University track and field team, as well as youth meets from the teams at the Maryville R-II School District.
Greg Hansen, vice president of student affairs for campus recreation, said that hosting these events helps local tourism because people from all around the region come stay in Maryville during those meets.
“In conversations with our local hotels and motels, they were extremely happy because they are filled,” Hansen said. “And that also includes, you know, St. Joe, and there's a little hotel in Mound City we've had people staying at. So we do know, just from what we hear from working relationships, that they are booked out.”
Boosting tourism and providing a space that allows for community events were a part of the original plans to build Hughes Fieldhouse. Maryville and Northwest partnered in November 2016 for the approval of the Transient Guest Tax, a 5% per night tax on hotel and motel rooms, which provided Northwest with $3.45 million for the construction of the Hughes Fieldhouse.
The construction of the facility was planned to help with economic development and tourism by allowing the Tourism Committee to attract regional events to Maryville through the space provided by the Hughes Fieldhouse.
By bringing people into Maryville for these events, the tax allows the city to make annual payments of $150,000 for 23 years, as outlined in the contract, to allow for certain community activities to be held in the facility.
City Manager Greg McDanel said the city’s use for the fieldhouse has mainly come from indoor soccer and walking programs from Maryville Parks and Recreation, but track meets help with bringing people to Maryville.
“Track meets bring thousands of visitors to experience Maryville, with many staying multiple nights and selling out our local hotels,” McDanel said in an email to the Missourian. “In addition to increased (Transient Guest Tax) revenues, track-related visitors will spend money in local businesses, increasing sales tax revenues.”
All money generated by the tax outside of the $150,000 paid to the University for the use of the fieldhouse goes to the Maryville Tourism Committee, which helps further tourism efforts in the city. In 2019, the Transient Guest Tax brought in a revenue of $225,398 before the $150,000 payment for the facility.
McDanel said the success of this tax is allowing the city to hire a director for the committee.
“Track meets are critical to local tourism and were part of the original intention of building Hughes,” McDanel said. “Any event held that brings additional visitors is highly encouraged, and we hope to continue partnering with the University to host additional events.”
