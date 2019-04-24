A mass media instructor has been absent from teaching classes since April 10.
Marc Krein taught four classes this semester: fundamentals of electronic media production, broadcast operations, digital cinematography and video production.
Junior Bradley Justiss said he was in Krein’s digital cinematography class April 8, held Mondays 5-8 p.m., and that Krein rushed the students to finish up their projects and leave class nearly two hours early.
“He said, ‘Are you guys almost done yet? Because I’ve got jet lag, and I’m ready to get out of here,’” Justiss said. “He said he had just got off a plane from L.A., and I’m thinking to myself, ‘Nobody I know flies to L.A. over a weekend when they have an 8 a.m. class on a Friday and an 8 a.m. class on a Monday and then is back in time.’’’
Director of the School of Communication and Mass Media Matt Walker said he could not comment on specific personnel matters, directing questions to human resources.
Repeated calls from the Missourian to the Office of Human Resources were not returned in time for publication.
“We find it highly important to make sure that our students receive the best experience possible, and we are committed to doing that no matter what the situation,” Walker said.
Justiss said he walked into digital cinematography April 15 to Television and Video Engineer Will Murphy announcing he would be teaching the class for the remainder of the semester.
“Will said, ‘Alright guys, I am going to be filling in for Krein for the rest of the semester; the official statement for it is that he will be taking time off for the rest of the semester,’” Justiss said.
