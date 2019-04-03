Northwest is in the middle of class registration for summer and fall courses, causing many students to turn to RateMyProfessors.com.
RateMyProfessors.com is an interactive website where users can rate and leave reviews about professors and their schools. Many turn to the website to help them decide which professors and which classes they should take based on other students’ reviews.
Registration began for students who have 130 credits or more March 18; students will continue registering by descending credit hours until April 19.
Junior Maddy Zeller is an avid RateMyProfessors.com user when it comes time to register for classes.
“RateMyProfessors.com always comes in handy when it comes to choosing my classes,” Zeller said. “Before registering, I always look up all the potential professors that teach the classes I need, and then I choose the highest rated professor.”
There are a total of 158 reviews about Northwest as a university on RateMyProfessors.com. Northwest has an overall rating of 3.9 out of 5.
The overall rating is broken down into 10 categories: reputation, internet, opportunity, clubs, happiness, location, food, facilities, social and safety.
An anonymous RateMyProfessors.com user recently gave Northwest a positive review Jan. 25.
“Northwest is an awesome school, and I have learned a lot from my time here. However, the area is quite small, especially if you are coming from a larger city. Also, there are very limited food options both on and off campus,” the user said.
Another anonymous RateMyProfessors.com user commented on Northwest’s professors.
“I like how it's not a very big school. I feel connected to my professors, and I'm friends with all of them. Though food isn't great and there are not lots of restaurants around,” an anonymous user posted Jan. 7.
The top-rated professor at Northwest is psychology professor Jackie Kibler, who has a rating of 5 out of 5. Kibler also has a large number of reviews, which makes her the highest ranked professor among Northwest professors.
The most recent review of Kibler is from 2016.
“She really knows what she is talking about and gives good examples to get students to remember content. She saw that our class struggled with a test and she worked really hard to prepare us for our next exam, and we did better. Open to constructive criticism and she's easy to talk to,” the anonymous user said.
Zeller said students should watch out for bad reviews.
“I always judge the reviews; I look at how the review is typed, grammar errors and comments. There was one comment that comes to mind where the grammar was awful and made a rude remark about the professors’ appearance,” Zeller said. “To me, that review was completely irrelevant because obviously that student wasn’t focused on the professor’s teaching capabilities rather than his appearance.”
Deb Toomey is a marketing professor at Northwest that has a high rating of 4.3 on the website.
“There are times where I recommend (RateMyProfessors.com). It is a resource that can benefit students. However, I do warn them that it is anonymous and to watch out for bad reviews,” Toomey said.
One review that has been proven false by Toomey referred to a tongue ring that the student thought Toomey had.
“The actual class is boring, but you can pass the time by counting the number of times you can spot her tongue ring; she does a good job of hiding it,” an anonymous user stated.
Junior Emily Fitch is new to RateMyProfessors.com, but she said she plans to use it more for this coming semester.
“The first time I used the website, I was very pleased with what I found. I never liked science so I found the class that best suited me, based on the reviews of the other students,” Fitch said.
Fitch said the website helped her figure out how the professor gives tests and how much homework the professor typically gives.
“I looked to see how much homework was given and the testing style of the professor,” Fitch said. “I honestly just wanted an idea of what I had to do to pass the class. It ended up being a pretty great class, and I’m glad I looked because I really enjoyed it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.