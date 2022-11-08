The University’s School of Agricultural Sciences held its sixth annual Celebrate Agriculture Week with events across campus from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.
Student organizations Agronomy Club, Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, Block and Bridle, Collegiate Farm Bureau, Collegiate FFA, Collegiate Cattlemen's Association, Delta Tau Alpha, Horticulture Club, Pre-Vet Club and Sigma Alpha participated.
Jacqueline Lacy, senior instructor of agricultural sciences, said the week was a success. This is Lacy’s ninth year at Northwest, and she also serves as the program coordinator for agricultural education.
“It’s a time to celebrate and advocate for agriculture and the impact it has campus-wide, community-wide, nation-wide,” Lacy said. “What we have is a week full of events that our student organizations and their presidents come together to help plan for students.”
The week started with a chili cook-off and costume contest 5 p.m. Oct. 31 in the parking lot of the Agricultural Sciences Building. Lacy said students couldn’t choose between a costume contest or chili cook-off, so they decided to merge the two ideas. The chili cook-off was hosted by Sigma Alpha and Block and Bridle, the faculty won the contest.
The next day, the Collegiate Farm Bureau and Collegiate FFA hosted Farm Safety Day, which was in the Agricultural Sciences Building and open to the public. The organizations invited all of the elementary and middle school children in Nodaway County and their families to attend.
Students in attendance got to pet two calves, two goats and two sheep on site, while college students talked to them about being safe around large animals. The children also participated in a coloring contest and even got to try their hands at chores by sweeping up wood chips. College students also shared the process of how the animal’s resources are used for all sorts of things, such as the milk and cookies that were served at the event.
Two large tractors and a manure spreader were also on display. Lacy said this gave college students the chance to discuss equipment safety and share information on checking blind spots to make sure nothing is in the path of the large vehicles.
Sophomore agriculture business and accounting major Mara Cosenza participated in Farm Safety Day and other events throughout the week.
“It was a successful week with college kids and community outreach,” Cosenza said. “It was a good way to showcase the school of ag.”
Three different campus ag groups battled the rain to compete in the Celebrate Agriculture Backyard BBQ contest on Friday. Students set up tents in the parking lot of the ag center and were judged on how well they grilled four different entrees: Iowa chop, ribeye steak, chicken and sliders.
The Collegiate Farm Bureau Chapter was the overall winner, followed by Alpha Gamma Rho and the Collegiate Cattlemen’s Association. The Collegiate Farm Bureau took first place in the slider, chicken and Iowa chop categories while the Cattlemen’s Association took first place in the ribeye steak.
The department also held a game night where Alpha Gamma Rho beat the faculty in the cornhole championship tournament. Other games included water pong and giant Jenga.
Friday and Saturday, the Collegiate Farm Bureau collected canned goods and cash donations for the Bearcat Food Pantry with the “Fill-a-Ford” event where donations were placed in the pickup bed. Donations were collected outside the Maryville Hy-Vee all week.
The week wrapped up with a Celebrate Ag Pancake Breakfast in the Agricultural Learning Center Saturday morning before the football game. The department provided pancakes provided by Chris Cakes for a freewill donation. Lacy said there were more than 200 customers at the breakfast.
“We host this week of events to focus in on the importance of agriculture,” Rod Barr, director the School of Agricultural Sciences at Northwest, said in a press release. “One percent of the population feeds 100% of the population, which is why we want to educate attendees of what is happening within the agricultural industry and the significance of the industry.”
