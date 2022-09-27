People walking around dressed in their warm-toned flannels, kids laughing and running around, breathing in the brisk air and a variety of pumpkins surround the farm building, greeting everyone to the exciting season ahead.
With over a dozen vendors to shop for fall essentials, the second annual Fall Fest brought families and friends together to enjoy the nice weather and some goodies to leave with.
DOT Family Farms partnered with Maryville Parks and Recreation to bring the community Fall Fest Sept. 24.
Travis Dinsdale owns DOT Family Farms and said this event was much bigger than the last. The farm was named after his grandmother, Dorothy (Dot) Willhoyte, he has owned the farm since 2010. That same year, he decided he wanted to bring a pumpkin patch to the community. Before him, his grandparents owned the farm, and he took over when they passed.
“I thought it would be good for folks close to town to come out and just have a place to come and get outside,” Dinsdale said.
Fall Fest was a day-long event with vendors there from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then at 5 p.m. the band Love Notes played.
The farm’s pumpkin patch is open every Saturday and Sunday from 12-5 p.m. with no entry fee. It offers a hay barrel maze for the kids, U-pick pumpkins, gourds and hay barrels. It also offers a variety of event spaces to rent out.
Bailey Fergison is a special events and marketing supervisor for Maryville Parks and Recreation. She talked Dinsdale into doing Fall Fest last year to bring small businesses and the community together. Compared to last year, she said there were a lot more vendors, and there was even a petting zoo that the kids loved.
“Community for me is huge. That's one of the reasons why I wanted the position, was just to provide to different opportunities to the community to get together and do different things like this,” Fergison said.
When walking up to the farm, there was a small camper named Tru Bru right next to the main building that fills the air with a variety of fall spices. Tru Bru is a small coffee business owned by Kristen Hayes who is from Clarinda, Iowa.
Hayes took inspiration from Instagram after viewing coffee campers and from her friend from Colorado who owns a small coffee business. Tru Bru was created a year ago and she says it’s a fun side gig for her and her husband, Patrick Hayes.
They tow around their camper and travel to different events for the weekend. She mentioned this is a great time to spend time with her husband and sister, as well as have time away from the kids. She also said this was their first time working at a pumpkin patch.
“People may have a coffee in their hand from somewhere else, but I was like I would stop here at this camper just because of the way it looks, you’re gonna go for your second cup after seeing the camper,” Hayes said.
Vendors filled the area and buildings, families could look at and get their fall essentials or even sweet treats. Thick Stitches is a business based in Leavenworth, Kansas, owned by Kayla Lansing. Lansing creates chunky knit blankets and just started her business in February.
She took a class in November 2021 and fell in love with it. People started asking her for blankets, so the idea of a business just started coming into place. She mostly does events and is hoping to start doing classes in Maryville and Leavenworth.
“I’m ready for the fairs. You get to be social and get to explore and see tons of crafts and tons of creativity and still enjoy the weather,” Lansing said.
Fall Fest opened up the doors to fall, but DOT Family Farms will still be open till the end of October. Fergison said that many tell her that they never knew this place existed and are amazed when they arrive for the first time.
